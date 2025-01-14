Black Book Market Research LLC: Australia's Digital Health Evolution: 2025 EHR Vendor Rankings Highlight Progress, Innovation, and User Satisfaction in Healthcare IT, Black Book Research

Black Book Research, a leading independent market research firm specializing in healthcare technology, has announced the findings of its 2025 Global Healthcare IT Rankings. The report provides an in-depth analysis of electronic health record (EHR) adoption, trends, and vendor performance in Australia, underscoring the significant progress the country has made in its digital health transformation. It also highlights the vendors delivering exceptional client experiences and user satisfaction in the Australian healthcare market.

EHR Adoption in Australia: Progress and Innovation

Australia has been a late adopter of digital health technologies compared to some developed nations, but substantial progress has been made in recent years. Nearly all Australians now have a digital health record, enabled by the national My Health Record system. As of November 2024, over 24.1 million Australians have registered on the platform, with more than 99% of records containing data. The system has supported over 118.2 million telehealth services, showcasing a shift towards patient-centric, technology-driven care.

Government investments exceeding $1.1 billion over four years, as outlined in the 2023-24 Federal Budget, are modernizing the healthcare system, focusing on interoperability, data sharing, and seamless integration across healthcare sectors. These efforts aim to ensure 100% healthcare interoperability by 2027, facilitating the smooth exchange of patient data across all care settings. Additionally, the adoption of digital health applications, such as telehealth, remote monitoring, and mobile health tools, has surged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing demand for patient-centric care. Mobile health app downloads in Australia have risen by 150% between 2022 and 2024, reflecting this trend.

Australia's 2025 Top EHR Vendors by User Experience Ratings

Black Book Research has released its rankings of the leading EHR vendors in Australia for 2025, based on surveys assessing 18 key performance indicators. The rankings highlight the performance of vendors in areas such as interoperability, user satisfaction, and client support, with the following key players standing out:

Oracle Health (formerly Cerner) - Oracle Health has emerged as the top-performing vendor in Australia's 2025 Healthcare IT Rankings, receiving high praise for its robust interoperability, comprehensive platform design, and specialized support for various clinical workflows, including oncology care. Clients surveyed by Black Book Research highlighted the platform's ability to seamlessly integrate clinical and administrative workflows, leading to significant improvements in care coordination, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Notable deployments of Oracle Health's system in Australia include Alfred Health and Western Health in Victoria. At Alfred Health, Oracle Health's platform has successfully integrated multiple clinical and administrative systems across their hospitals, resulting in a 25% improvement in operational efficiency and better coordination of care across various departments. Similarly, at Western Health, Oracle Health's system has streamlined operations across multiple facilities, optimizing workflows and improving patient outcomes through enhanced data integration and more efficient care delivery.

Additionally, Royal Melbourne Hospital and Melbourne Health have also implemented Oracle Health's platform, benefiting from its interoperability and data integration capabilities. These hospitals, part of the Melbourne Health Group, have leveraged Oracle Health's solutions to enhance care coordination across their multiple sites, improving decision-making and reducing clinical bottlenecks. The adaptability of Oracle Health's solutions has been particularly valuable in tailoring global systems to fit the specific needs of Australian healthcare providers, especially in multi-site deployments and complex areas such as oncology care, emergency departments, and critical care units. Oracle Health has been increasingly recognized for its role in regional health systems. In regions like Tasmania, Queensland, and New South Wales, Oracle Health's EHR solutions have supported health service integration, improving patient access to care through advanced data sharing and telehealth capabilities. Respondents from these areas have also highlighted the platform's ability to support remote patient monitoring and outpatient care management, key elements in Australia's transition to more patient-centered, technology-driven healthcare.

MEDITECH Expanse - MEDITECH Expanse has been highly rated for its robust data management capabilities and effective support for clinical workflow optimization. The platform's deployment at Ballarat Health Services in Victoria has received particular praise, where it streamlined access to patient data across multiple facilities, enabling more efficient decision-making and significantly improving operational performance. Additionally, Eastern Health in Victoria has implemented MEDITECH Expanse to enhance clinical and administrative workflows, further demonstrating the platform's effectiveness in large healthcare settings. The system's integration of advanced analytics has also contributed to high satisfaction scores from users within Australia's healthcare community, underscoring its value in optimizing care delivery and operational efficiency across various health services.

Altera Digital Health - Altera Digital Health continues to receive positive feedback for its cloud-based EHR solutions, especially in regional and remote healthcare settings across Australia. The company's solutions are praised for enhancing access to care, particularly in underserved areas like Gippsland, Victoria, and South Australia Health, where telehealth adoption has surged in recent years. In Gippsland, for example, telehealth services grew by 40% from 2022 to 2024, reflecting a broader trend of digital health adoption in rural communities. Altera's technology has played a critical role in overcoming rural healthcare delivery challenges, such as resource allocation and connectivity issues, by enabling healthcare providers to deliver more efficient, patient-centered care through improved remote monitoring, virtual consultations, and data sharing.

Telstra Health - Telstra Health has further cemented its leadership in interoperability with a continued focus on FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standards, which facilitate seamless data exchange across Australia's healthcare systems. The company's Kyra Clinical solution has garnered widespread recognition for its ability to enable real-time data sharing across hospital networks, virtual care platforms, and remote health services. Clients from Queensland Health and other health organizations have praised Kyra for its impact on clinical decision-making and data flow optimization. Telstra Health's collaboration with Smile Digital Health to implement an FHIR-first Health Data Platform across Australia and New Zealand remains a cornerstone of its strategy, significantly advancing vendor-neutral interoperability and improving the coordination of care across the region. This initiative, along with other interoperability-focused projects, is expected to further enhance the nation's digital health infrastructure, supporting better outcomes and more efficient healthcare delivery.

InterSystems TrakCare - InterSystems TrakCare received high ratings for its unified healthcare information platforms with strong interoperability features. Clients such as St John of God Health Care and Epworth HealthCare cited improvements in care coordination and workflow efficiency across multiple facilities, with TrakCare's adaptability to diverse clinical workflows and seamless data exchange being particularly valued.

The Future of Digital Health in Australia

The rankings and feedback from Black Book Research emphasize the important role these vendors are playing in advancing Australia's digital health landscape. Respondents consistently cited improvements in interoperability, workflow efficiency, and access to care as key outcomes of EHR implementations. As Australia continues to prioritize interoperability and patient-centric care, vendors that deliver tailored, user-driven solutions will remain pivotal in supporting healthcare providers across the country's diverse care settings.

"Digital health in Australia is undergoing a transformative shift," said Black Book Research CEO Doug Brown. "Vendors that focus on seamless integration, robust client support, and cutting-edge solutions are positioning themselves as key drivers in shaping the future of healthcare, helping to optimize clinical workflows and enhance patient care across the country."

