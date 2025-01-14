Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Canada and the United States stand at a crossroads in their trade and economic partnership, with tariffs emerging as the most pressing challenge for businesses on both sides of the border. To clearly map out the vital importance of these relationships and the risks they face, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Business Data Lab has introduced the Canada-U.S. Trade Tracker-a new interactive tool designed to illustrate the ties between the two economies.

With a new U.S. administration touting a 'great, beautiful golden age for business', the rise of protectionist rhetoric threatens to derail that vision. The Canada-U.S. Trade Tracker delivers real-time data and actionable insights, equipping businesses and policymakers with an information hub to defend and strengthen North America's most important trade partnership.

"The stakes couldn't be higher," said Candace Laing, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. "Tariffs and trade barriers jeopardize jobs, industries, and families across both sides of the border. The Canada-U.S. Trade Tracker gives us the tools to push back with facts, showing just how much we all stand to lose when imposing taxes on prosperity."

The Stakes in Numbers

Every day, $3.6 billion in goods crosses the Canada-U.S. border, fueling a $1.3 trillion annual trade relationship. This partnership supports:

1.4 million American jobs tied to Canadian exports.

tied to Canadian exports. 2.3 million Canadian jobs tied to U.S. exports.

tied to U.S. exports. 50% of bilateral goods trade between related companies, underscoring the depth of integration between our economies.

With Canada as the #1 export market for 34 U.S. states, cross-border trade sustains millions of jobs, businesses, and communities across North America.

The Stakes for People

A 25% tariff could shrink Canada's GDP by 2.6%, costing Canadian households an average of $1,900 annually. For the U.S., this would mean a 1.6% GDP drop, with families losing $1,300 per year. Beyond the economic impact, tariffs would disrupt industries like automotive, agriculture, and energy, making everything from groceries to cars more expensive.

"Trade isn't just about dollars-it's about people," Laing added. "While governments might disagree, the ties between our businesses, workers, and communities are too important to be collateral damage in political disputes. The tracker helps us focus on what's at stake and what needs to be built on."

The Canada-U.S. Trade Tracker delivers real-time insights into trade flows, industry trends, and data-backed analysis, helping businesses and policymakers navigate the uncertainty posed by tariffs and other barriers with clarity and confidence-so North America's most successful trade relationship can be safeguarded for the benefit of all.

Resources:

Canada-U.S. Trade Tracker

Partners in Prosperity report

