Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) (OTCQB: QIMCF) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Record Resources (TSXV: REC) and congratulates Record for the option agreement to acquire a key property in the Temiskaming hydrogen camp, directly adjacent to QIMC's significant hydrogen discovery. This strategic collaboration strengthens QIMC's position as a key player in Ontario's rapidly growing renewable natural hydrogen sector, while maintaining a focused commitment to rapidly advancing development at QIMC's Quebec St Bruno de Giugues Natural Hydrogen project. As part of the collaboration, QIMC will receive 6,600,000 shares of REC and a 1% Gross Revenue Royalty (GRR).

The Lorrain-Bucke claim blocks acquired by Record Resources Corp. are underlain by Huronian Group sedimentary and volcanic formations that unconformably overlie Archean metavolcanic and metasedimentary units of the Superior Province rocks. The Huronian Supergoup, in turn, is overlain by a thick succession of Ordovician limestone, dolostone and lesser amount of interbedded sandstone and local conglomerate. This is a geological setup associated with significant natural hydrogen resource potential. These blocks are strategically located, between major rift faults in the Lake Temiskaming Graben structure, a tectonic feature recognized for its potential to host deep mantle-derived volatile-rich sources, including hydrogen. (See figure 1).

Figure 1. Record Resources claims in yellow

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/236936_5d9da1a7940be8ed_001full.jpg

Furthermore, the claims' potential is further enhanced by the presence of ultramafic rocks exposed on the northern and eastern portions of the Rift basin in neighboring Quebec. These units exhibit a distinctive magnetic response that extends into Ontario, which suggests the presence of basement ultramafic rocks at the base of the Rift basin. Additionally, a prominent gravity low coincides with a large granitic intrusion mapped in the western Lorrain Township (see QIMC press release December 5, 2024). This gravity low anomaly is shown to extend westward into Lake Temiskaming and potentially marks the location of thick Paleozoic cover, which is a positive indication for deeper natural hydrogen resource potential.

This option and collaborative venture also strengthens Record's strategic relationship with QIMC, a leader in natural hydrogen exploration. QIMC will join Record as a partner, bringing its advanced methodologies and expertise to the relationship. This positions both companies to capitalize on the region's unique geological features and accelerate hydrogen exploration and extraction in the Temiskaming hydrogen camp.

Record Resources will issue 6,600,00 common shares to QIMC and a 1% Gross Revenue Royalty (GRR) shall be granted from the sale of hydrogen or any other mineral product from the property. Record may purchase from QIMC, at its sole option, 50% of the GRR at any time for $1,000,000.

Michael Judson, CEO of Record Resources, added: "The option to acquire a key property is a transformative step for Record as we solidify our presence in the Temiskaming hydrogen camp. Our strengthened relationship with QIMC brings invaluable expertise and innovation to our operations. Together, we are committed to advancing hydrogen exploration and contributing to a sustainable energy future."

John Karagiannidis, CEO and Director of QIMC, stated: "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Record Resources and contribute our proven hydrogen exploration methodologies and know-how to the Temiskaming hydrogen camp. This collaboration, alongside our recent agreement with DMED's extraction technology, underscores our shared commitment to unlocking the full potential of natural hydrogen resources. Together, we are laying the groundwork for Ontario to emerge alongside Quebec as cornerstones of the Canadian and North American hydrogen economy."

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

John Karagiannidis

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Cautionary Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, as no assurance can be provided regarding future outcomes.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236936

SOURCE: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.