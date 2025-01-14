Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
14.01.2025 15:16 Uhr
BAIBYS Announces a Breakthrough in Fertility Treatment with a Newly CE Marked IVF System

Finanznachrichten News

The Autonomous Sperm Selection AI-based Robotic System is Poised to Transform the IVF Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAIBYS, a pioneering Israeli startup in AI-powered micro-robotics for Artificial Reproductive Technology (ART), today announced it has received the CE mark for its innovative BAIBYS system. This milestone enables the company to commercialize its autonomous sperm selection technology across Europe, marking a significant advancement in the field of In vitro fertilization (IVF).

The BAIBYS system represents a breakthrough in male fertility treatment. By combining advanced AI algorithms with machine vision technology, ideal sperm cells are autonomously selected at high magnification, according to World Health Organization (WHO) criteria. The system not only selects, but also physically picks up and isolates the ideal cells effortlessly within minutes, addressing critical challenges in current sperm selection procedures.

With male infertility accounting for approximately 50% of all infertility cases worldwide, and global sperm counts showing an alarming 50% decline over the past five decades with continued deterioration, BAIBYS' technology addresses an increasingly critical need in fertility treatment.

Founded in 2020 by male fertility specialist Dr. Nino Guy Cassuto and electro-optics expert Gal Golov, BAIBYS has revolutionized sperm selection for IVF procedures. The company's AI algorithms analyze living sperm cells at high magnification, autonomously identifying and selecting optimal candidates based on peer-reviewed morphology and motility parameters. This revolutionary approach standardizes the selection process while dramatically reducing procedure time.

The company is now preparing for commercial deployment across European fertility clinics and will conduct clinical trials during 2025. As BAIBYS enters this expansion phase and finalizes its seed funding round, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for IVF treatments across Europe, before expanding to the USA and Asia.

About BAIBYS

BAIBYS Fertility is a leading innovator in AI-powered fertility solutions, dedicated to improving IVF success rates through advanced technology. The company's autonomous sperm selection system combines artificial intelligence, machine vision, and micro-robotics to revolutionize fertility treatments. The BAIBYS system is designed to improve IVF success rates, reduce birth defects, and increase clinic throughput.

Media Contact:

Yaron Silberman PhD MBA, CEO
Media Relations
info@baibys.com
+972 77 332-0302

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vaa_HlxuAm0

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baibys-announces-a-breakthrough-in-fertility-treatment-with-a-newly-ce-marked-ivf-system-302350508.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
