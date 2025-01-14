Anzeige
WKN: A3CZB1 | ISIN: CA22165A1021 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COTEC HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COTEC HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec to Participate in "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals", Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, January 16th At 9:00 A.M. E.T.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company"), announced today that its CFO, Braam Jonker, has been invited to present at the 2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals ("Conference"), Presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Thursday, January 16th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

At the Conference Tate Sullivan, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, hosts virtual conversations with companies to identify future trends in mining and supplying critical minerals and precious metals.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. The Company is an environment, social, and governance ("ESG")-focused company investing in innovative technologies which have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company transitions into a mid-tier mineral resource producer.

CoTec is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. The Company has made four investments to date and is actively working towards the roll-out of two operating opportunities where current technology investments could be deployed.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its presentation at the 2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals and current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statement. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



