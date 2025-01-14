INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport Show to Showcase Innovations, Education and Networking Opportunities for Industry Professionals

Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Show, the premier event for wastewater and environmental service professionals, returns to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis from February 17-20, 2025. Bringing together over 500 exhibitors and thousands of professionals from municipalities, private contractors and manufacturers, the event serves as the ultimate platform for learning, networking and discovering the latest products and technologies shaping the wastewater industry.

With the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030 , the WWETT Show is uniquely positioned to address the increasing demand for innovative solutions.

Highlighted exhibitors include PolyJohn, Amthor International, Custom Truck One Source, Tornado Global Hydrovacs and Allan J. Coleman, among others. Each will present cutting-edge technologies and services designed to drive efficiency and enhance operational capabilities in the field.

The event will feature an inspiring keynote address by Justin Wren, founder of Fight For The Forgotten , a nonprofit dedicated to providing clean water to vulnerable communities. Wren's work has transformed the lives of thousands, including the Batwa pygmies in Africa, through sustainable water solutions and community empowerment. A UFC veteran, accomplished wrestler and advocate for social change, Wren's journey combines professional excellence with a deep commitment to humanitarian efforts.

"Justin's story and mission resonate with the very essence of the WWETT Show," said Marc Acampora, Group Director of the WWETT Show. "His passion for solving water-related challenges mirrors the dedication of our attendees to advancing the industry."

This year's education program features more than 90 sessions, ranging from expert-led seminars and workshops to technical tours of local wastewater facilities. Key topics include sanitation, safety, disaster preparedness, repair techniques, cyber security and risk management. New workshops will focus on real-world applications, such as managing wastewater systems during disasters, and will offer technical tours of Lucas Oil Stadium's Wastewater Management System and the Carmel Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Attendees can earn Continuing Education Units (CEU) and Professional Development Hours (PDH), enabling them to enhance their professional credentials while gaining actionable insights to implement in their operations.

For the first time, the WWETT Show will recognize rising stars under 40 with the Young Professionals Award, celebrating their achievements and contributions to the wastewater sector. Winners will be honored at a special ceremony, where their innovations and leadership will be spotlighted as examples of the industry's bright future.

Attendees will also enjoy unique opportunities to connect with peers and leaders during events such as the Women in the Industry Mixer and the WWETT Show Welcome Party. These gatherings foster meaningful relationships, spark collaborations and encourage knowledge sharing among professionals from diverse backgrounds.

The expo floor, the heart of the WWETT Show, will feature live product demonstrations, interactive displays and solutions tailored to meet the industry's most pressing challenges. From cutting-edge vacuum trucks and combination machines to advanced treatment equipment, attendees can explore the latest technologies designed to improve efficiency, safety and environmental compliance.

"The WWETT Show continues to set new benchmarks by delivering essential education and access to the world's leading brands, suppliers and manufacturers, all dedicated to advancing efficiency and safety across both municipalities and private sectors," said Marc Acampora, Group Director of the WWETT Show. "This is more than a trade show, it's where the industry comes together to shape the future of wastewater and environmental services."

With participation from leading global brands and suppliers, the WWETT Show connects buyers with manufacturers, enabling attendees to make informed purchasing decisions and discover solutions that help them stay ahead in the industry.

The future of waste and wastewater management is created at The WWETT Show, registration is now open at www.wwettshow.com.

About The WWETT Show

The WWETT Show is the world's most comprehensive annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals. The event offers an unmatched educational program, a full slate of live demos, an array of networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor where buyers and sellers come together to see and experience the latest product innovations and technology.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View the original press release on accesswire.com