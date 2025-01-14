DC Inaugural week 2025: Join Us at the MAGA-MAHA Crypto Leadership Conference and Bitcoin Inaugural Ball

If you are in Washington, D.C. for the Trump-Vance Presidential Inaugural and are a crypto or Bitcoin stakeholder, there's no better place to be than at the MAGA MAHA Crypto Leadership Conference and Bitcoin Inaugural Ball, hosted at the magnificent MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino.

"The Trump Vance administration's vision, understanding and adoption of digital assets and crypto technologies framework will bring a worldwide, profound advancement into a truly 21st-century, economic, and monetary system." Evelio Medina, producer of the Crypto Inaugural Leadership Conference

Event Details

MAGA MAHA Crypto Leadership Conference

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Focus: Leading discussions on cryptocurrency, blockchain innovation, and the role of the Trump-Vance Administration in shaping the future of digital assets, including their agenda for the Digital Reserve Stockpile .



Bitcoin Inaugural Ball

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Theme: Celebrating American Excellence - An elegant evening of live entertainment, networking, and patriotism.

Why Attend?

These events are more than gatherings-they're an opportunity to shape the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain in America. Highlights include:

Discussing Trump-Vance Administration's vision for crypto adoption.

Discussions on the Digital Reserve Stockpile and its implications for financial sovereignty.

Networking with global thought leaders and innovators in the blockchain space.

Be Part of the Movement

Don't miss your chance to connect with like-minded individuals, celebrate achievements, and play an active role in defining the future of blockchain and cryptocurrency. With the grandeur of the MGM National Harbor as the backdrop, this will be the most exciting crypto-focused event of the year.

Tickets are available now! Visit www.dcinaugural.com to secure your spot today.

For press inquiries, further details, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Sophia Erik

Coordinator, MAGA MAHA Events

hello@dcinaugural.com

518-920-4356

