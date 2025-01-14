Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 15:38 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DC Inaugural week 2025: Join Us at the MAGA-MAHA Crypto Leadership Conference and Bitcoin Inaugural Ball

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / If you are in Washington, D.C. for the Trump-Vance Presidential Inaugural and are a crypto or Bitcoin stakeholder, there's no better place to be than at the MAGA MAHA Crypto Leadership Conference and Bitcoin Inaugural Ball, hosted at the magnificent MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino.

"The Trump Vance administration's vision, understanding and adoption of digital assets and crypto technologies framework will bring a worldwide, profound advancement into a truly 21st-century, economic, and monetary system." Evelio Medina, producer of the Crypto Inaugural Leadership Conference

Event Details

  • MAGA MAHA Crypto Leadership Conference
    Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
    Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
    Focus: Leading discussions on cryptocurrency, blockchain innovation, and the role of the Trump-Vance Administration in shaping the future of digital assets, including their agenda for the Digital Reserve Stockpile.

  • Bitcoin Inaugural Ball
    Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025
    Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
    Theme: Celebrating American Excellence - An elegant evening of live entertainment, networking, and patriotism.

Why Attend?

These events are more than gatherings-they're an opportunity to shape the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain in America. Highlights include:

  • Discussing Trump-Vance Administration's vision for crypto adoption.

  • Discussions on the Digital Reserve Stockpile and its implications for financial sovereignty.

  • Networking with global thought leaders and innovators in the blockchain space.

Be Part of the Movement

Don't miss your chance to connect with like-minded individuals, celebrate achievements, and play an active role in defining the future of blockchain and cryptocurrency. With the grandeur of the MGM National Harbor as the backdrop, this will be the most exciting crypto-focused event of the year.

Tickets are available now! Visit www.dcinaugural.com to secure your spot today.

For press inquiries, further details, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Sophia Erik
Coordinator, MAGA MAHA Events
hello@dcinaugural.com
518-920-4356

SOURCE: DC Inaugural Week 2025



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.