Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 06 January to 10 January 2025
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
1/6/2025
FR0010313833
3500
71,9178
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
1/7/2025
FR0010313833
3500
72,1797
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
1/8/2025
FR0010313833
3500
71,6864
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
1/9/2025
FR0010313833
5000
71,6417
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
1/10/2025
FR0010313833
7000
70,8725
XPAR
TOTAL
22 500
71,5360
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
