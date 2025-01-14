Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B5N0P849
Issuer Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Barclays PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Barclays Capital Securities Limited
London
United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
09-Jan-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
13-Jan-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.560000
4.460000
5.020000
34741023
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849
3901464
0.560000
Sub Total 8.A
3901464
0.560000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Portfolio Swap
21/04/2025 - 22/11/2027
Cash
30176892
4.360000
CFD
Cash
549440
0.080000
Equity Swap
17/09/2026 - 25/09/2026
Cash
113227
0.020000
Sub Total 8.B2
30839559
4.460000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC
Barclays PLC
Barclays Capital Securities Limited
4.460000
5.020000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Full chain of controlled undertaking:
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)
12. Date of Completion
13-Jan-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London