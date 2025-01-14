Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
Savantage Solutions: Savantage Awarded GSA's OASIS+ SB and WOSB Multi-Agency IDIQ Contracts

Finanznachrichten News

The Company Broadens its Government-wide Offerings in Management & Advisory Services, as well as Technical & Engineering Services

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Savantage Solutions® (Savantage), a premier provider of consulting, technology, maintenance, and operational support services and solutions has been awarded two One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contracts from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) - one for the Small Business (SB) Multi-Agency Contract (MAC) master contract, and a second one for the Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) master contract.

OASIS+ is a government-wide, multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle that delivers efficient and innovative solutions for complex service requirements for federal agencies. The OASIS+ contracts offer federal agencies a streamlined acquisition process to expedite procurement of expert professional services from Savantage. Both OASIS+ Small Business and OASIS+ WOSB are 100 percent Small Business Set-Aside contracts (FAR 19.502).

Under the OASIS+ SB and WOSB master contracts, Savantage received awards for two Domains: Management and Advisory; and Technical and Engineering, valid for a 10-year ordering period. This includes 12 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Codes that meet agencies' requirements for solutions that integrate multiple disciplines and ancillary services.

Lisa Kazor, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "These awards of the OASIS+ SB and WOSB master contracts reaffirm Savantage's position as a leading small business solution provider, as well as our ability to meet the complex and multifaceted requirements of our Federal customers."

About Savantage Solutions

Savantage Solutions is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that provides a wide range of consulting, integration, technology, and support solutions and services to Federal agencies. Savantage has a CMMI-DEV Level 3-rated software development organization, and programs within the company have been certified for the following standards: ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018. One of only four software vendors of financial management systems in the Federal market, Savantage takes pride in its commitment to quality and emphasis on service excellence.

For more information, please contact Ayesha Rahman at 301-258-5600 or by email: arahman@savantage.net.

Contact Information

Ayesha Rahman
Executive for Marketing and Strategic Alliances
arahman@savantage.net
(301) 258-5600

.

SOURCE: Savantage Solutions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
