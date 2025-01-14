David's Bridal Unveils 2025 Prom Collection With Showstopping Styles and Trendsetting Looks for Every Prom Queen

Find the Perfect Prom Look: An Elevated Collection of Modern, Exclusive Designs at Accessible Prices, Plus Extra Savings for Diamond Loyalty Members, Making David's Bridal the Ultimate Destination for Boutique-Quality Prom Dresses

David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the ultimate destination for all special occasions and magical moments, bridal and beyond, proudly announces the launch of its 2025 Jules & Cleo Prom Collection. Designed to celebrate individuality and confidence, this exclusive collection offers a trend-forward assortment of boutique-quality dresses in sizes ranging 0-24 to ensure every prom-goer feels like a prom queen. Plus, Diamond Loyalty members can enjoy $20 off any prom dress plus 10% off shoes and accessories through David's Diamond Loyalty program.

Following its sneak peek on Dec. 12, 2024, the 2025 Prom Collection underlines David's Bridal as the go-to authority for prom fashion. Featuring bold designs, playful details, and accessible pricing starting at $99, this collection ensures every shopper can find their perfect style for the big night.

With a wide array of colors and trends, from soft pastels and romantic florals to bold brights, this new Jules & Cleo collection captures the spirit of prom through a variety of trendsetting styles and hyper-feminine details:

Simple Sophistication: A bold collection featuring bodycon dresses, ruching, cutouts and a variety of necklines perfect for prom-goers seeking a modern, polished look with a playful edge.

Sleek & Shine: Featuring eye-catching metallics, illusions, crystal trims, and trendy two-piece sets, this collection is designed for prom-goers who want to make a bold and glamorous statement.

Garden Romance: Whimsical florals, delicate ruffles, and airy tulle fabrics come together in this romantic collection, designed to exude a dreamy, feminine vibe, perfect for creating an ethereal, garden-inspired look.

Novelty Sparkle: This collection features dazzling dresses adorned with shimmering sequins, vibrant color pops, and romantic floral prints for a showstopping look.

"This year's Jules & Cleo collection is so fun and fresh, I almost wish I could go to prom again! David's Bridal is the go-to for prom, helping to find the perfect crowning moment look with bold styles, sleek silhouettes and trendsetting designs," says Kelly Cook, President of Brand, Technology, and Finance at David's Bridal. "Curated with the latest 2025 trends in mind and crafted from premium materials, this collection offers prom-goers boutique-quality dresses at an incredible value."

True to David's Bridal mission of celebrating every individual, the Jules & Cleo prom collection is designed to offer something for everyone. With 21 new styles and a wide range of silhouettes and details, this exclusive collection ensures every prom-goer can find a dress that fits her unique style and vision for prom night.

To learn more about the trend-forward looks from the 2025 prom collection and shop, visit www.DavidsBridal.com and @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

About David's Bridal



With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that serve wedding and special-occasion consumers and the industry at large.

David's boasts the industry's only loyalty program, the Diamond Loyalty Program . This program, with almost three million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux , Shutterfly , Little Tuxedos and much more, including the opportunity to win a free honeymoon. Additionally, Pearl by David's offers consumers a wedding website , universal wedding registry , robust wedding checklist , and a new vendor marketplace that beautifully pairs brides with their perfect vendor partners.

Pearl Media Network allows advertisers to tap into David's Bridal unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through content across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more. Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20 million viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, quinceañeras, graduations, proms, and communions or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com , download the Planning App , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

