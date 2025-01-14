Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm, is pleased to announce Manuel Rose has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

Manuel "Manny" Rose is a seasoned wealth management professional with over 12 years of experience as a financial professional. Manuel began his career in the financial services industry with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc., and spent the last five years with Morgan Stanley prior to joining Aegis Capital. Manuel's true passion is helping families and business owners prepare for the retirement lifestyle they have dreamed about and to protect their assets for the long term. His goal is to help his clients manage their personal finances and their wealth in areas such as wealth accumulation, asset preservation strategies, income strategies, and ultimately a wealth transfer strategy to the next generation.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "Manny is a welcomed adviser that will take advantage of Aegis' expansive line of products and services. His addition shows that our commitment to continually improving our wealth management platform is paying dividends for the future growth of Aegis."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Manny's addition underscores our commitment to expand our reach and deepen our platform in the wealth management space. We offer a full suite of services and dedicated support that continues to attract top-tier advisers from wirehouse firms. With his arrival, we are excited to continue the expansion of our Boca Raton, Fl office location."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA/SIPC.

