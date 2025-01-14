Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm, is pleased to announce Manuel Rose has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

Manuel "Manny" Rose is a seasoned wealth management professional with over 12 years of experience as a financial professional. Manuel began his career in the financial services industry with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc., and spent the last five years with Morgan Stanley prior to joining Aegis Capital. Manuel's true passion is helping families and business owners prepare for the retirement lifestyle they have dreamed about and to protect their assets for the long term. His goal is to help his clients manage their personal finances and their wealth in areas such as wealth accumulation, asset preservation strategies, income strategies, and ultimately a wealth transfer strategy to the next generation.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "Manny is a welcomed adviser that will take advantage of Aegis' expansive line of products and services. His addition shows that our commitment to continually improving our wealth management platform is paying dividends for the future growth of Aegis."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Manny's addition underscores our commitment to expand our reach and deepen our platform in the wealth management space. We offer a full suite of services and dedicated support that continues to attract top-tier advisers from wirehouse firms. With his arrival, we are excited to continue the expansion of our Boca Raton, Fl office location."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA/SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development
Telephone: 1-212-813-1010
mpata@aegiscap.com
www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.