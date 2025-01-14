Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., a prominent personal injury law firm headquartered in Philadelphia, is expanding its focus to serve commercial motor vehicle accident victims and rideshare crash victims in Harrisburg, PA. With a deep understanding of the complexities surrounding transportation-related claims, the firm remains dedicated to ensuring that accident victims receive justice and the compensation needed to rebuild their lives.





Commercial motor vehicle accidents often result in significant physical injuries and financial burdens for those involved. Victims of these collisions, including truck crashes and delivery vehicle accidents, frequently face long-term consequences such as spinal cord injuries, internal organ damage, or even wrongful death. Additionally, rideshare accidents involving companies like Uber and Lyft present unique legal challenges, including navigating insurance policies and determining the liable parties. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. provides the necessary legal advocacy to help clients secure rightful compensation for medical bills, lost wages, property damage, and non-economic damages such as emotional distress and pain and suffering.

For victims of commercial motor vehicle accidents or rideshare crashes in Harrisburg and surrounding areas, legal guidance is essential to recovering damages. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is committed to assisting injured parties in holding fault drivers, transportation companies, or other negligent parties accountable. To learn more about legal options, schedule a consultation by visiting www.lowenthalabrams.com.

Commercial vehicle accident cases often involve various challenges, including identifying the company responsible for the driver's actions and determining the fault party. Commercial drivers are required to adhere to stricter safety regulations compared to operators of personal vehicles. Driver negligence, such as distracted driving, speeding, or failure to follow traffic laws, significantly increases the risk of accidents.

These types of accidents frequently result in severe injuries to both drivers and passengers, necessitating legal action to secure compensation for the harm caused.

Accident scenes involving commercial vehicles often present complex legal and factual scenarios. Personal injury lawyers meticulously investigate crash scenes, analyze evidence, and determine liability to ensure accident victims receive a fair settlement. Severe damage to passenger vehicles, combined with emotional pain and mental anguish, further underscores the need for legal representation in these cases. Legal professionals also work to establish connections between the fault party's actions and the resulting injuries to build a strong case.

Commercial vehicle accident claims frequently involve disputes with insurance companies that aim to minimize payouts. Personal injury attorneys advocate for injured parties to recover damages for medical expenses, vehicle damage, and other losses. When negotiating with insurers, an accident lawyer ensures that victims are not left to bear the financial burden of the incident. For fatal accidents, legal representation becomes even more crucial to support grieving families and pursue justice for the loss of a loved one.







Common types of commercial vehicle accidents include collisions involving delivery trucks, tractor-trailers, and other large vehicles. These incidents often result in substantial physical and financial harm to accident victims. Severe injuries, such as spinal cord damage or traumatic brain injuries, require extensive medical treatment and can lead to long-term consequences. Personal injury lawyers aim to recover comprehensive compensation, addressing both immediate needs and future challenges.

Pursuing a commercial vehicle accident settlement can be a complex process, particularly when multiple parties are involved. A dedicated accident lawyer evaluates the extent of the victim's injuries, the cost of medical treatment, and other factors to seek a fair settlement. By holding negligent parties accountable, personal injury attorneys play an essential role in helping victims move forward after devastating accidents.

Commercial motor vehicle accidents are often caused by driver fatigue, distracted driving, inadequate vehicle maintenance, or improper loading of cargo. These factors can significantly increase the risk of harm to other motorists, pedestrians, and passengers. Rideshare accidents, on the other hand, frequently involve issues of insurance coverage and liability, as multiple parties may be responsible for damages. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. addresses these complexities by leveraging legal expertise to identify the accountable parties and pursue valid claims on behalf of injured individuals.

Victims of motor vehicle collisions often suffer catastrophic injuries, such as head trauma, broken bones, or nerve damage, requiring extensive medical care and ongoing rehabilitation. The firm's legal team works closely with medical professionals to evaluate the extent of bodily injury and the associated costs, ensuring that clients' claims reflect both current and future expenses. Through thorough investigations and collaboration with experts, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. helps clients navigate the legal process and pursue fair compensation.

In addition to physical injuries, victims of rideshare crashes and commercial motor vehicle accidents often endure significant financial and emotional strain. Filing a personal injury lawsuit enables accident victims to recover monetary damages to address medical costs, lost income, and the impact on daily life. Whether dealing with a distracted truck driver, a negligent rideshare operator, or defective vehicle components, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. builds strong cases designed to secure justice for those affected by preventable accidents.

With a commitment to legal excellence and client advocacy, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. stands as a trusted ally for victims of motor vehicle accidents. The firm offers legal assistance on a contingency fee basis, ensuring that injured individuals have access to quality representation without upfront costs. By focusing on achieving favorable outcomes, the firm plays a vital role in helping victims recover and regain stability.





About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.

Lowenthal & Abrams, Injury Attorneys, has been a leading personal injury law firm in Philadelphia since 1975, securing over $100 million in results across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. Specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and workers' compensation cases, the firm is committed to achieving justice and obtaining the compensation clients deserve. With a dedicated team that includes a medical doctor and nurse on staff, and strong partnerships with medical professionals, Lowenthal & Abrams operates on a contingency basis, ensuring no upfront costs for clients.

Philadelphia, PA 19103, United States

