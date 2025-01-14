Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Canadian-based, precision-livestock company HerdWhistle Technologies Incorporated (HerdWhistle) is partnering with Touchless Animal Metrics (TAM), a Spanish robotic livestock farming and engineering company, to develop and market their combined precision farming technology. This combination is focused on supporting swine producers to improve their performance and profitability. Such a combined solution will allow the pig sector to successfully meet the challenges it is facing, now and in the coming years, to ensure it satisfies increasing demand in a sustainable manner.

HerdWhistle CEO Dr Jack Behan commented; "We are extremely pleased to announce the next stage of our journey with TAM and indeed excited to strengthen our partnership with Hendrix.

Hendrix Genetics have been strong supporters of both HerdWhistle and TAM technologies from the get go, which not only required imagination to think outside of the box, but also investment in cash and kind, that takes real vision.

HerdWhistle has an automated phenotypic multispectral imaging system to acquire data on pigs; bio-surveillance, metabolic efficiency and identification using ultra high frequency tags, TAM also have a significant tech stack including a track mounted robot, TAM-Bot, on which we can place our BigEye camera. This is a great opportunity to leverage our technology together. A single system per building mounted on the TAM-BOT will radically change the hardware start-up cost. This will be an exciting and rewarding collaboration for the swine industry globally."

TAM CEO Dr Ivan Amat commented "Through this partnership, swine producers can benefit from a combined solution that brings two cutting-edge technologies into one.

The food industry will see dramatic changes in the following years. We can now see robots taking over agriculture as digitalization and subsequent AI deployment is unstoppable. Animals are living beings, and therefore, they grow, move and interact in unexpected ways. All of this means that a huge technological effort is needed to be able to automatically understand and quantify what happens in a pen and how we can provide the necessary information to the producer to optimize the welfare, environmental impact, quality and cost of the product that reaches our tables every day. Innovative solutions such as this initiative now provide the means to achieve these aims in a cost effective manner.

Hendrix Genetics and Grupo Jorge as visionary companies were already really excited about these ideas 7 years ago, when we started to work with them. It is my pleasure to see how we (HW and TAM) are fully aligned to this endeavour even though we are 8.000 Km apart. Our pork industry investors, including Hendrix, had the audacity to encourage us to join our efforts to bring excellence even further."

About HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.

HerdWhistle sells proprietary next generation electronic livestock identification and traceability hardware whilst aggregating data from all devices and disparate data sources to deliver competitive advantages for livestock producers. HerdWhistle is a livestock technology company that provides producers with clear visibility and data-driven decisions to improve performance. See www.herdwhistle.com for more information.

About TAM

Touchless Animal Metrics sells a farmer robot together with AI services. TAM-Bot is a full solution that enables automated, continuous and complete data acquisition of your barn to reduce major costs of pig production. Our solution centralizes all collected data from robot and sensors in the farm to be processed in real-time and generate low bit rate data to be transmitted through the internet for optimized analysis to provide complete and timely information about your barn and the growth of your animals. This is a fully scalable and feasible solution of digitalization and AI services for rural areas world-wide.

