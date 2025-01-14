Building on a strong US performance, the firm is launching advanced cybersecurity solutions at an affordable cost worldwide

Coro, the leading cybersecurity platform for small and midsize businesses, today announced its expansion into the EMEA region and opening of its London office, marking a significant step in its international growth story. This strategic expansion is spearheaded by the appointment of Piers Morgan to Senior Vice President and General Manager of EMEA at Coro.

"In EMEA, there is an increasing need to deliver emerging security services," said Guy Moskowitz, CEO of Coro. "With a concentration of more small businesses per capita than any other area, these companies need access to affordable cybersecurity that not only defends, but actively hunts for threats. As the first cybersecurity provider built from the ground-up to serve SMBs, our team is uniquely positioned to provide the flexibility and expertise this market badly needs. I'm confident Piers and his team will make a strong impact in the region."

With more than 25 years of experience within the tech industry, Morgan has a proven track record of delivering innovative, go-to-market strategies and leading multicultural teams. Under his leadership, Coro has already secured several accounts in the region, formed several strategic partnerships, and has built a dedicated team that knows the regional specifics and local insights.

"The market opportunity for Coro and our partners is here and now," said Piers Morgan, SVP and GM of EMEA at Coro. "Coro is leading the way in securing the backbone of our society SMBs from cyberattacks and we have the best minds working to achieve this. I'm honored to be joining Coro at this pivotal time in its growth journey."

Coro's EMEA expansion comes on the heels of its recent partnership with Climb Channel Solutions to transform data security in the UK and EMEA. With this new partnership, Coro is ready to plug key security gaps and uncover threats, both present and unknown.

"SMBs made up over $100 billion in the cybersecurity market in 2023 and it is reported by Analysys Mason that by 2028, 62% of the worldwide cybersecurity expenditure will be procured by SMBs. With this context, Climb Channel Solutions is excited to back this emerging technology vendor, focused on the SMB mid-market," said Gerard Brophy, CRO at Climb Channel Solutions. "The continued lack of IT resources in this space, and the ever-evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, force SMBs to procure technologies that can help them with these challenges but more importantly address the need to consolidate security vendors whilst giving them access to enterprise grade products at a cost-effective price point."

Ranked as one of the fastest growing cybersecurity firms, Coro's platform is designed for the unique needs of small businesses. With automated detection, response and threat hunting, it delivers enterprise grade security through a simplified, user-friendly interface.

