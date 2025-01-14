Hot Springs, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Astral Spa at Oaklawn Hot Springs has been named the #12 spa in America and the #1 spa in Arkansas by Spas of America in its "Top 100 Spas of 2024" showcase.

Spas of America's annual "Top 100 Spas" list is based on data-driven analysis of website visits, providing an authentic snapshot of what travelers and spa enthusiasts value most. All spas included in the list must have a Google review rating of at least 4.0 out of 5.0. Astral Spa's Google rating is 4.6.

Opened in 2021 as part of Oaklawn Hot Springs' expansion, Astral Spa was meticulously designed to bring a modern luxury spa experience to "The Spa City," one of America's original resort destinations. Inclusion in Spas of America's prestigious list of top spas in America is the most recent affirmation of Astral Spa's elite ranking among the very best American spa destinations and its status as the best spa in Arkansas.

"We are proud to receive this endorsement from Spas of America, a respected leader in spa and wellness travel," said Louis A. Cella, President of Oaklawn Hot Springs. "When we designed the Astral Spa, we envisioned a 5-star, one-of-a-kind spa, unlike anything anyone has experienced in our region. This recognition confirms the accomplishment of our original goal and further validates our commitment to excellence."

Astral Spa's 8,000-square-foot facility features numerous luxury services, including a Himalayan salt wall sauna, vitality pools, steam rooms, and private massage suites, all thoughtfully curated to promote wellness and relaxation. Guests enjoy a range of treatments, including personalized massages and hydrating facials, using natural, high-quality products. Signature services incorporate elements inspired by Hot Springs' mineral-rich thermal waters, paying homage to the area's storied history.

"We are so thankful to our Astral Spa team for embracing and executing Oaklawn's vision of offering the best spa services with an elevated service model previously unknown in our region," said Wayne Smith, General Manager of Oaklawn Hot Springs. "Their hard work and dedication have earned Astral Spa these incredible designations."

Astral Spa's recognition from Spas of America, along with other industry accolades such as its inclusion as a 4-star spa in the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide, underscore the spa's position as a leader in the American spa industry.





Astral Spa



Astral Spa at Oaklawn Hot Springs



Astral Spa at Oaklawn Hot Springs



For more information on Astral Spa at Oaklawn Hot Springs, visit https://oaklawn.com/resort/spa/.

