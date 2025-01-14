Nielsen 2024 ESG Report: Prioritizing Employee Health and Wellness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Nielsen

Our commitments to the physical, emotional, financial, and social and environmental well-being of our employees

At Nielsen, we know our employees are also moms, dads, caregivers, brothers, sisters, neighbors, community members and more - juggling work and personal responsibilities. We have benefits developed specifically to help our people manage their busy lives and support their ever-evolving needs. We continue to invest in programs and benefits that support the physical, emotional, financial, and social and environmental well-being of our employees.

We maintain a highly flexible and collaborative approach to remote and in-office work. We believe in the power of bringing our employees together - whether in person or virtually - to encourage learning and creativity, but we also view flexibility as a key part of our culture.

In early 2024, we relaunched our well-being program, The Whole You, as Nspired Wellness, and expanded many of our offerings. We also added the Nspired Wellness Lifestyle Spending Account Reimbursement Program in the United States for everything from gym memberships to personal development courses to national/ state/local park entrance fees to financial advisors. Full-time employees can access $150 per quarter ($600 per year), and part-time employees can access $50 per quarter ($200 per year). In 2024, we are continuing our global rollout of Nspired Wellness across the regions in which we operate.

Enhancing mental health resources

In 2023, we expanded access to Spring Health, a mental health services platform, to employees globally, in all but three countries where Nielsen has a presence.1 Spring Health offers counseling sessions to all employees and their family members ages six and up. These folks have access to eight sessions at no cost to them in the United States, and those outside the United States have access to six free sessions. Spring Health also provides coaching, mindfulness training, crisis support and group sessions, all at no cost. Additionally, we continue to offer our company-wide "Mental Health Day Away" to allow employees a chance to rest and recharge.

Expanding our inclusive benefits

Through our company transformation, our commitment to providing comprehensive benefits has not wavered. In fact, we continue to broaden the range of inclusive benefits offered to our employees so we can meet people where they are. In 2022, we launched our LGBTQ+ Concierge Program with Included Health. This program provides confidential support for finding in-network providers for HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention services, scheduling appointments with gender-affirming care providers, access to board-certified physicians with the Doctor On Demand program, and more. Following the successful launch of this program, we expanded the support of our diverse employee populations through the launch of Black Health in 2023. Black Health is designed to connect employees and their family members who identify as Black with affirming, vetted and high-quality providers.

Both LGBTQ+ Concierge Program and Black Health include maternal care and other coverage for the family-building journey. These programs are focused on providing employees and dependents culturally competent, high-quality care for all of their healthcare needs.

Additionally, in 2023, we expanded reimbursement benefits for employees or family members using birth and end-of-life doulas. And, in 2024, we introduced new benefits to support women from the first signs of perimenopause through post-menopause. In every country where we operate, employees have access to health care, paid time off and parental leave. Lactation rooms are available at every Nielsen office location.

1In the three countries in which Spring Health is not offered, we provide alternative emotional health support programs.

