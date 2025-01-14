Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 16:26 Uhr
AsiaFIN Holdings Corp , Attending the Microcap Conference 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp, (OTCQB:ASFH), a leading fintech financial ecosystem enabler, is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp's management team will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the company's recent developments and growth strategy.

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

  • Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC's Bob Pisani;

  • Expert Panels and Presentations: Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends plus;.

  • Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool, who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

  • Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com.

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a US listed, Nevada, USA Corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and newly acquired StarFIN Holdings Ltd subsidiaries. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Payment Processing; Regulatory Technology (REGTECH) Robotic; Process Automation (RPA) and system integration services. AsiaFIN provides services to over 100 corporate clients in the Asia region including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand and Singapore. AsiaFIN's clients are banks, corporates, other merchants and entrepreneurs in Asia. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

Media Contact:

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)
KC Wong, Chief Executive Officer
Email: kcwong@asiafingroup.com

SOURCE: AsiaFIN Holdings Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
