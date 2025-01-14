Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Manon Morency, Director, Desjardins Securities Montreal Branch and Louis D'Anjou, Director, Business Development, Desjardins Online Brokerage, along with many members of management and wealth management teams joined Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Exchange and Global Head of Trading, TMX Group, to open the market to recognize the Desjardins Securities & The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation.





Since 2002, Desjardins Securities have been partnering with the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation by organizing various events. To date they have raised more than $10 million for this foundation, which helps and supports children in need.

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation encourages underprivileged children between the ages of 4 and 17 to be physically active and make healthy lifestyle choices. This has an extremely positive impact on the overall health of youth as it improves; classroom behaviour, self-control, cognitive skills, social skills, levels of relaxation and focus (to help with learning), and their sense of belonging at school.

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange