BrightNight has commissioned the first phase of a 115 MW hybrid wind-solar project in India, combining wind and solar power to deliver round-the-clock renewable energy to utility and corporate clients. From pv magazine India BrightNight has commissioned the first phase of its inaugural 115 MW hybrid renewable power project in India. The project has co-located wind and solar components to supply round-the-clock renewable power to utilities and commercial and industrial clients. The project is located in Dharashiv, southern Maharashtra, spanning about 500 acres. It integrates advanced wind and solar ...

