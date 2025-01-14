John Galt Solutions: John Galt Announces Bi-Annual Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders Recipients: Shawn Kowalczyk and Omari Romeo

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster,?is pleased to announce the recipients of its bi-annual Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders: Shawn Kowalczyk, a Senior student of Supply Chain Management at Fox School of Business, Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, and Omari Romeo, a Sophomore student of Supply Chain Management at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Awarded twice a year, this $10,000 scholarship was founded in 2019 as part of John Galt Solutions' commitment to support the development of the next generation of supply chain leaders. In late 2024, the scholarship committee evaluated an extraordinary pool of more than 200 applicants. Shawn and Omari stood out for their exceptional academic achievements, passion for supply chain, and dedication to making a positive impact in their communities and the industry.

Shawn Kowalczyk expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am incredibly honored to be a recipient of the esteemed John Galt Solutions Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders. This recognition highlights my passion for supply chain management and my commitment to driving innovation in the field. I am immensely grateful for this life-changing opportunity. This award motivates me to continue striving for excellence in my supply chain program, my future career, and within my community. Thank you to everyone at John Galt Solutions for believing in me and supporting my journey!"

Omari Romeo also shared his appreciation, stating, "I am incredibly grateful to John Galt Solutions for awarding me this scholarship. As an aspiring supply chain professional, I am passionate about increasing diversity in the field and dedicating my expertise to promote economic security and best practices. This scholarship has significantly eased financial burdens for my family and me, allowing me to focus on my academic and professional journey and supporting my drive to make a meaningful impact in the industry."

John Galt Solutions remains committed to empowering the next generation of supply chain leaders. "Our mission at John Galt Solutions has always been to inspire and empower future leaders," said Anne Omrod, Founder and CEO of John Galt Solutions. "We are thrilled to support Shawn and Omari on their educational journeys and commend their commitment to innovation, diversity, and community impact. Investing in talent like theirs not only strengthens the future of supply chain but also brings new perspectives and ideas to solve tomorrow's challenges."

The team at John Galt Solutions would like to extend its sincere congratulations to Shawn and Omari for their outstanding achievement and wishes them every success!

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .??

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on accesswire.com