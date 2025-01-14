Saint-Gobain's RenuCore by CertainTeed Partners With Mark II Transfer Station LLC To Transform Asphalt Shingle Recycling

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / RenuCore by CertainTeed, a leader in sustainable paving solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Mark II Transfer Station LLC of Kansas City, Missouri, a new licensee of RenuCore's innovative process for recycling asphalt shingles into high-performance pavement products.

This collaboration reinforces CertainTeed's commitment to environmental responsibility and aligns with its parent company Saint-Gobain's mission to advance a circular economy in the construction industry.

"Our partnership with Mark II Transfer Station LLC represents a significant step forward in our efforts to build a circular economy for asphalt shingles," said Carmen Bodden, President of CertainTeed Roofing. "This partnership will provide partners like Mark II with technology to produce high-value products, and also aligns with the Asphalt Roofing Manufacturer Association's 2035 goal of 50% waste reduction."

RenuCore's cutting-edge technology enables the recycling of asphalt shingles by transforming shingle waste into a valuable component in asphalt paving. The process offers a cost-effective solution for contractors by providing a method to soften the shingle asphalt back into a paving grade level product. By processing shingles into pellets that can be stored for up to one year, RenuCore is helping to extend the useful life of asphalt shingles. The paving pellets to be produced by Mark II Transfer Station LLC will be made available to hot mix asphalt producers in the Kansas City metro area, bringing the innovative RenuCore technology to a new market.

"We're so excited to announce this innovative partnership with CertainTeed, which will position the Kansas City region as a leader in cutting edge waste management solutions," said Jenny Monheiser, Owner of Mark II Transfer Station LLC. "Our family-owned business is proud to be part of efforts like this that increases environmental responsibility and keeps more materials out of landfills."

RenuCore Environmental Benefits:

Recycled Content Benefit: This new technology solves earlier problems with recycling asphalt shingles into Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) by pre-treating the shingle, which shows more resistance to rutting and shoving; making storage easy as the pellets can be stored for up to one year, and does not require specialty equipment to incorporate into HMA, building a viable reuse pathway for post-industrial and post-consumer shingles. By incorporating recycled shingles into HMA, RenuCore technology reduces the need for virgin asphalt materials. HMA producers can use this technology to increase the amount of recycled asphalt product in hot mix asphalt.

Landfill Diversion and Circular Economy: Annually in the United States, 13 million tons of asphalt shingles are discarded in landfills. RenuCore's technology repurposes the materials in the shingle, making them available as replacements for virgin materials in HMA. This circular economy approach not only conserves natural resources but also mitigates the environmental impact of shingle waste disposal.

Equitable Performance to "Virgin" HMA Materials: The RenuCore process improves the PG grade of the recycled asphalt.

About Mark II Transfer Station LLC

Mark II Transfer Station LLC is a small, family and woman-owned collection site in Kansas City, Missouri. They work with roll-off companies, roofing companies, demolition companies, construction companies, and more to handle their construction and demolition debris disposal needs.

About RenuCoreTM by CertainTeed

RenuCore, by CertainTeed, is an innovative pelletizing technology that diverts asphalt shingle waste from landfills, repurposing it into valuable reclaimed asphalt for paving. RenuCore technology is for sale by CertainTeed as a partner. The licensee will then produce RenuCore pellets, either selling them to local hot mix asphalt producers, C&D Recyclers, or use the pellets directly in their HMA mixes, saving money and promoting a circular shingle economy. Visit www.certainteed.com/renucore.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023

160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050



