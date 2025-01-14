Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 16:50 Uhr
F9Analytics®: F9Analytics certifies Multifamily Revenue Management Product with United States

Finanznachrichten News

Given the legal problems surrounding legacy revenue management technologies, F9Analytics has certified its modern profit management technology with the United States.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / As the multifamily industry struggles with the risks of poorly designed anti-competitive legacy revenue management products, F9Analytics is announcing today that its modern competitive profit management product named "RealAccretive" has submitted its vendor certification to the United States.

According to John J. Cona, Chief Executive Officer, "We are happy to be at the forefront of delivering best-in-class price management solutions to the multifamily industry; solutions that are consistent with the competitive economic principles of the United States. Today, companies now have a certified price management software, that on the analytical merits alone, provide superior price discovery without the anticompetitive or collusive attributes that threaten the industry."

To view F9Analytics United States Vendor Certification,

please visit the following link:

United States Vendor Certification - Multifamily Revenue Management

To learn more about RealAccretive and our competitive price management solutions, please contact F9Analytics at +1 (213) 444-1678, or visit the website at https://www.f9analytics.com.

About F9Analytics

At F9Analytics, our long-term vision to empower investors with superior pricing technologies that transform static operations into a dynamic model for performance has taken form. Our commitment to research and development in real estate price management has synthesized into the solutions we envisioned - ready to empower real estate companies with the necessary algorithms to competitively leverage price to generate excess returns - be it in commercial or multifamily residential.

Contacts

John J. Cona
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (213) 444-1678

SOURCE: F9Analytics®



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
