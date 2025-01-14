On January 10, 2025, Ziccum AB was declared bankrupt by Lund District Court.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the issuer is subject of insolvency.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares and warrants of Ziccum AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect.

The trading in the shares and warrants is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name: ZICC ISIN code: SE0011415595 Order book ID: 207116

Short name: ZICC TO 6 ISIN code: SE0023439351 Order book ID: 379339

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.