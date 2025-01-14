Bakkt and BlockWyre: BlockWyre Inc. Partners With Bakkt to Revolutionize Fintech Services

BlockWyre Inc., a leading AI-driven fintech infrastructure company, has announced a strategic partnership with Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT), a prominent platform for institutional-grade crypto trading solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the digital asset ecosystem by integrating BlockWyre's innovative services with Bakkt's regulated brokerage infrastructure.

Through this partnership, BlockWyre will leverage Bakkt's comprehensive crypto brokerage services to offer:

Advanced backend support for cryptocurrency exchanges

Stablecoin-powered cross-border payment solutions

Secure digital wallet infrastructure

This alliance is set to provide unparalleled security, compliance, and efficiency to businesses operating within the crypto space.

"This partnership is a significant leap forward for BlockWyre and the entire fintech ecosystem," stated Eric Brown, CEO of BlockWyre. "By integrating Bakkt's regulated infrastructure, we are not only enhancing our services but also redefining what is achievable in digital finance."

Ray Kamrath, Chief Commercial Officer of Bakkt, added, "Our collaboration with BlockWyre represents an exciting opportunity to further Bakkt's goal of enabling institutional and retail adoption of crypto in the U.S. and beyond. Together, we're setting new standards for security, utility, compliance, and innovation in crypto markets."

This partnership signifies a pivotal advancement in bridging traditional finance with the digital asset space, fostering innovation and adoption within the fintech realm.

For more information about BlockWyre and its services, visit blockwyre.com .

For more information about Bakkt, visit bakkt.com .

About BlockWyre Inc.

Founded in 2021, BlockWyre offers cutting-edge solutions in payments, digital wallets, cryptocurrency, and banking. Their AI-driven platform empowers businesses with secure blockchain technology, seamless global transactions, and regulatory compliance support, positioning them at the forefront of digital financial innovation. BlockWyre is headquarted in Miami, Florida.

Media Relations: mediarelations@blockwyre.com

About Bakkt Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds solutions that enable clients to grow with the crypto economy. Through institutional-grade custody, trading, and on-ramp capabilities, clients leverage technology built for sustainable, long-term involvement in crypto. Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

