XenData Announces the X10 Media Archive Appliance

XenData, the provider of cutting-edge data storage solutions, announces the new X10 Media Archive Appliance which connects to one or two external LTO drives and manages an unlimited number of offline LTO cartridges. It has both a file-folder interface and a web interface which provides previews of video and image files. The X10 is a very cost-effective way to manage a highly scalable media archive.

The web interface can be securely accessed by on-premises and remote users. They can search and browse for archived files and then play video previews and view low-res versions of image files for all the content held in the archive, including files stored on offline LTO cartridges. The X10's web interface uses HTTPS, and it supports Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Safari browsers.

The X10 appliance runs a Windows 11 Pro operating system and may be used stand-alone or connected to a local network. Although optimized for media files, the X10 will archive all file types, and all file names supported by Windows. The X10 appliance includes a mirrored 4 TB cache volume that both enhances write and read performance and is used to store the media file previews.

The archive file system may be accessed as a standard network share that adheres to the standard Microsoft security model based on Active Directory and can be easily added to a Windows Domain or Workgroup. When writing to the file system interface over a network, it is just like writing to a disk-based volume.

It offers advanced functionality including automatic LTO cartridge replication, end-to-end logical block protection, creation of LTO cartridge contents reports and issuance of email alerts. It may be configured to write to rewritable LTO cartridges using the LTFS interchange format. It also supports writing to unalterable LTO WORM cartridges.

Dr Phil Storey, XenData CEO, commented, "The X10 can manage hundreds of LTO cartridges stored 'on the shelf'. It allows users to easily find the content that they want and bring it back online, even for a very large archive."

The X10 appliance will be available in late January 2025 and is priced from $6,950.

About XenData

XenData is a global provider of professional data storage solutions optimized for video and other applications with high volumes of large files. It offers cutting edge hybrid cloud solutions and highly scalable on-premises active archive systems. XenData has customers in over 95 countries, including government organizations, global media companies and other large corporations. For more information visit: https://xendata.com/

XenData contact:

Alyssa A Pingul

Marketing Specialist

T. +1 925 464 2618

E. aadriano@xendata.com



SOURCE: XenData

X10_Product_Brief.pdf

View the original press release on accesswire.com