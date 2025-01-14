The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) is investigating a €340,000 ($349,350) fraudulent scheme allegedly involving two Slovenian companies accused of misrepresenting a solar project to obtain EU funds. The EPPO said in an online statement this week that it has launched an investigation into a suspected fraudulent scheme involving €340,000 in EU funds intended for small-scale solar projects in Slovenia. Two undisclosed companies are suspected of submitting fraudulent applications for co-financing under a public call from the Slovenian Ministry for Infrastructure, which is funded by the ...

