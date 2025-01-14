With more than 20 years of experience, Schoenleitner will redefine Smartsheet's partner business in next wave of growth and innovation

Smartsheet, the AI-enhanced enterprise-grade work management platform, announced today that Eva Schoenleitner has joined the company as Vice President of Partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250114805118/en/

Eva Schoenleitner, Vice President, Partner (Photo: Business Wire)

An accomplished senior executive with more than 20 years of experience, Schoenleitner brings to Smartsheet exceptional expertise in the global technology industry and creating mutually valuable partnerships. She is a proven business leader who knows how to build critical partnerships to help scale B2B companies. Previously, she was the chief executive officer of Crate.io, served as the group vice president of digital partnerships at ABB, and spent 11 years at Microsoft in global and regional sales, channel and product roles. In addition, Schoenleitner serves on the board of directors at Pratexo.

Schoenleitner will lead the next iteration of Smartsheet's partner ecosystem, including solution providers, business partners and system integrators, working with the company's business and product leaders to deepen partner engagements, galvanize market expansion strategies and amplify impact for customers.

"We are pleased to welcome Eva Schoenleitner as our new Vice President of Partner during this pivotal time for Smartsheet," said Max Long, President, Go-To-Market, Smartsheet. "Eva's leadership will play a key role in enhancing our partner ecosystem, enabling us to deliver greater value to our customers and achieve our ambitious growth objectives. We are confident that her contributions will significantly impact Smartsheet's journey forward."

"Under Eva's leadership, and with her outstanding and tenured experience, Smartsheet will continue to strengthen and expand our partner ecosystem," added Steve Quinn, SVP, GTM Strategy Operations, at Smartsheet. "I look forward to working with her at this juncture in Smartsheet's history and optimizing the partner portfolio to deliver superior customer value and business growth."

"I have long admired Smartsheet's track record of growth and reputation as an industry pioneer in collaborative work management. I'm excited to lead the Smartsheet partner ecosystem globally, as it will be a key contributor to realizing the company's future growth plans. Driving business with and through partners has been my passion throughout my career, and I look forward to building upon the foundation that's been achieved to date," said Schoenleitner.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is the modern enterprise work management platform trusted by millions of people at companies across the globe, including over 85% of the 2024 Fortune 500 companies. The category pioneer and market leader, Smartsheet delivers powerful solutions fueling performance and driving the next wave of innovation. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

