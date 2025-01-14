Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025

ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 17:14 Uhr
96 Leser
Building Stronger Communities: How Radius Recycling Infrastructure Supports Disaster Recovery



Originally published in Radius Recycling's 2024 Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Radius Recycling

Radius operations and recycling infrastructure play an essential role in helping our communities thrive.

Whether through formal partnerships with government agencies or stepping up during crises and supporting disaster recovery efforts, we take pride in answering the call. Our employees are active members of the communities in which we operate, contributing their time, skills, and resources to make a positive impact beyond their professional roles.

Radius's Recycling Infrastructure Supports Disaster Recovery

In the aftermath of the 2023 Lahaina wildfires, the County of Maui turned to Radius's Hammerhead Metals team as a critical partner in the recovery process.

The wildfires left behind a trail of destruction, including charred vehicles, twisted metal, and debris. During recovery efforts, the Maui community leveraged our operations as an essential infrastructure resource to sort, dismantle, and recycle the fire-damaged materials. By collaborating closely with local authorities, we worked to ensure the recovery efforts were efficient, environmentally responsible, and contributed to rebuilding the community. Throughout the year, Radius employees supported various relief initiatives through our Recycling for a Better Tomorrow Foundation, including the Maui Strong Wildfire Relief Fund.

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Radius Recycling on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Radius Recycling
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/radius-recycling
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Radius Recycling



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
