The Genesis Prize Foundation: Argentina's President Javier Milei Wins the 2025 "Jewish Nobel Prize"

Genesis Prize Chairman Stan Polovets praises Milei's support for Israel, achievements in reforming Argentina's economy, and pursuit of justice for AMIA terror victims

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Genesis Prize announces President of Argentina Javier Milei as the 2025 Genesis Prize Laureate, the first time the award, known as "The Jewish Nobel Prize," has been bestowed upon a head of state.

Milei was the unanimous choice of the nine judges on the committee, which commended him for his unequivocal support of Israel during one of the most difficult times since the founding of the Jewish State. President Milei recently announced his decision to move the Argentinian embassy to Jerusalem, has reversed years of anti-Israel votes by Argentina in the United Nations, and has pledged to bring culprits responsible for the AMIA and Israeli Embassy bombings in Argentina in 1992 and 1994, respectively, to justice.

Just last week, Milei ordered declassification of intelligence regarding the unexplained death of Alberto Nisman, the special prosecutor responsible for the AMIA bombing investigation. Former Argentinian President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is presently being tried for obstructing that investigation and for her government's controversial 2013 Memorandum with Iran, which shielded the accused terrorists and lifted Interpol alerts intended to arrest them.

The planned relocation of Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem is in sharp contrast to the actions of several other South American countries, which cut diplomatic relations with Israel and recalled their ambassadors over the war in Gaza. Shortly after the start of hostilities initiated by Hamas on October 7, 2023, Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with Israel, accusing it of carrying out "crimes against humanity," while Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors as they criticized the Israeli military offensive against Hamas militants. In May 2024, Brazil withdrew its ambassador to Israel after months of tensions between the two countries.

"President Milei is a true hero of the Jewish people," said Co-Founder and Chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation Stan Polovets. "Unlike leaders of many other countries around the world who either remained quiet, pressured and - in some cases - sanctioned Israel, President Milei has unequivocally supported the Jewish people and their state. This award reflects Israel's heartfelt appreciation for the President and the people of Argentina. A friend in need is a friend indeed."

In addition to Milei's strong pro-Israel stance, the Genesis Prize Selection Committee praised his achievements in reforming Argentina's economy, including bringing inflation down from 25% per month to 2.4%, reversing the freefall of the country's currency, and posting a fiscal surplus for the first time in 15 years. Despite falling incomes caused by Milei's reforms, he maintains an approval rating of over 50%, the third highest among the world's democratic leaders. And notably, the "S&P Merval Index," which tracks the performance of the largest publicly traded companies listed on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, has generated a return of 173% in 2024, by far outperforming all other global markets. During the same period, Brazil's stock market fell 7% and Mexico's 11%, while S&P 500 rose "only" 27%.

The annual $1 million Genesis Prize honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievements, contributions to humanity and support for Israel. Previous Genesis Prize honorees include Michael Bloomberg, Michael Douglas, Itzhak Perlman, Anish Kapoor, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Natalie Portman, Robert Kraft, Natan Sharansky, Steven Spielberg, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, Albert Bourla, and Barbra Streisand.

All Genesis Prize honorees have chosen to forgo their monetary awards, which were then donated to philanthropic causes. Since its inception in 2013, The Genesis Prize has leveraged the annual $1 million award into philanthropic initiatives totaling more than $50 million, with grants going to more than 230 nonprofit programs in 31 countries, directly impacting the lives of tens of thousands of people.

In addition to honoring individual laureates, in 2024 The Genesis Prize Foundation bestowed its prize on Israeli NGOs supporting the released and rescued hostages and their families and helped fund lawsuits against the leadership of Hamas in international jurisdictions. This followed a $1 million award to Jewish activists working to uphold Ukraine's independence and alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine in 2023.

Milei has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine's fight for freedom and independence, and in June 2024 was awarded the Order of Freedom by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. And during the Hanukkah celebrations last month, Zelenskyy used a menorah gifted to him by Milei during the inauguration of Argentina's president in December 2023.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Genesis Prize," stated President Javier Milei. "Of course, I will not keep the monetary prize; I will donate it to causes that support freedom and the fight against antisemitism, both in Argentina and around the world. I have deep admiration for Israel, its history, and its people. The Jewish people have shown throughout their history that resilience and the defense of freedom are essential to overcoming any challenge. This spirit is a cornerstone of the relationship between Argentina and Israel, and I will work to further strengthen our ties."

Although raised Catholic, Milei has increasingly embraced Judaism since taking a sincere interest in 2021, studies Torah regularly, attends prayer services, placed a mezuzah on his office door, and stated his intention to convert to Judaism upon leaving office. His cabinet meetings often start with a discussion of the week's Torah portion, while one of the most influential government officials, Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, took the oath of office on a Chumash, a copy of the Pentateuch or the five books of Moses. Shortly after being inaugurated, President Milei appointed his rabbi and spiritual guide, Axel Wahnish, as Argentina's Ambassador to Israel.

Last year, Milei revealed that his grandfather, a great influence on his life, discovered shortly before he passed away that his mother was Jewish. Milei also has shared that his great-great-grandfather was a rabbi who instilled Jewish education and values in his children and grandchildren.

