Three Gorges Group has opened bidding for 2. 5 GW of 580 Wp and above n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules. The 29 participating companies submitted bids averaging CNY 0. 7012 ($0. 096)/W, with the procurement framework running through mid-2025. Three Gorges Group has kicked off its second round of PV module procurement for 2024, seeking 2. 5 GW of 580 Wp and above n-type TOPCon solar modules. The bidding attracted 29 companies, with prices ranging from CNY 0. 6716/W to CNY 0. 751/W and an average of CNY 0. 7012/W. Four bidders submitted offers below CNY 0. 692/W. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...