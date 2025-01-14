Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 17:38 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Visualogyx Achieves Minority Business Enterprise Certification From NMSDC

Finanznachrichten News

AVENTURA, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Visualogyx, a pioneering leader in inspection and audit management software, is proud to announce its certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). This milestone underscores Visualogyx's commitment to diversity, innovation, and excellence in delivering cutting-edge solutions across industries.

Visualogyx empowers organizations with advanced inspection and validation software that drive trust, efficiency, and transparency. The company's technology serves a broad spectrum of clients, from professionals streamlining inspection processes to industries digitalizing workflows, financial services firms enhancing risk management, and supply chain operations advancing traceability in sourcing and product flow.

The NMSDC MBE certification marks a new chapter for Visualogyx, reaffirming its dedication to fostering diversity and collaboration. "We are honored to receive this prestigious certification," said David Woldenberg, CEO of Visualogyx. "Our Hispanic heritage is at the heart of our identity and fuels our vision for creating impactful, innovative solutions. As an MBE-certified organization, we are excited to strengthen partnerships that inspire growth and innovation across industries with a global perspective."

This recognition aligns with Visualogyx's mission to empower transparency, inspire integrity, and outsmart fraud. By achieving MBE certification, Visualogyx solidifies its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking validation and inspection tools to optimize their operations.

About Visualogyx
Visualogyx® is a leading software platform for validations and inspections. Since its founding in 2018, the company has been dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for enterprise processes, audits, verifications, collateral checks, work orders, provenance validation, and more. Visualogyx is driven by a mission to empower transparency, inspire integrity, and outsmart fraud.

For more information, visit www.Visualogyx.com or connect on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/visualogyx.

Contact Information

maria paula velez
public relations director
mpaula@heydaymarketing.com
9547743301

.

SOURCE: Visualogyx



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.