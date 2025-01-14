Visualogyx Achieves Minority Business Enterprise Certification From NMSDC

Visualogyx, a pioneering leader in inspection and audit management software, is proud to announce its certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). This milestone underscores Visualogyx's commitment to diversity, innovation, and excellence in delivering cutting-edge solutions across industries.

Visualogyx empowers organizations with advanced inspection and validation software that drive trust, efficiency, and transparency. The company's technology serves a broad spectrum of clients, from professionals streamlining inspection processes to industries digitalizing workflows, financial services firms enhancing risk management, and supply chain operations advancing traceability in sourcing and product flow.

The NMSDC MBE certification marks a new chapter for Visualogyx, reaffirming its dedication to fostering diversity and collaboration. "We are honored to receive this prestigious certification," said David Woldenberg, CEO of Visualogyx. "Our Hispanic heritage is at the heart of our identity and fuels our vision for creating impactful, innovative solutions. As an MBE-certified organization, we are excited to strengthen partnerships that inspire growth and innovation across industries with a global perspective."

This recognition aligns with Visualogyx's mission to empower transparency, inspire integrity, and outsmart fraud. By achieving MBE certification, Visualogyx solidifies its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking validation and inspection tools to optimize their operations.

About Visualogyx

Visualogyx® is a leading software platform for validations and inspections. Since its founding in 2018, the company has been dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for enterprise processes, audits, verifications, collateral checks, work orders, provenance validation, and more. Visualogyx is driven by a mission to empower transparency, inspire integrity, and outsmart fraud.

For more information, visit www.Visualogyx.com or connect on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/visualogyx .

