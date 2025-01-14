Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA-PME scheme eligible), announces the publication date for its 2024 results:

Publication Date 2024 results April 29, 2025*

*Distribution after the close of trading

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative imaging services and Software as Medical Devices, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

