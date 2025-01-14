Partners Group / Key word(s): Annual Results
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 14 January 2025 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR)
Partners Group received USD 22 billion in new commitments from its global client base in 2024 (guidance: USD 20-25 billion), bringing the firm's total assets under management (AuM)[1] to USD 152 billion as of 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: USD 147 billion). AuM grew by 7% year-on-year, or USD 10 billion, before the impact of foreign exchange effects, and 4% net of these effects. The firm committed USD 22 billion (2023: USD 13 billion) globally across private markets asset classes with a focus on assets benefiting from transformative growth and generated USD 18 billion (2023: USD 12 billion) in realizations. For 2025, Partners Group expects total new client assets of USD 26 to 31 billion. This includes a guidance of USD 22 to 27 billion in expected gross client demand from the firm's existing business activities and USD 4 billion of platform growth from the acquisition of Empira Group[2].
David Layton, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, comments: "Our focus on high-conviction investment themes and entrepreneurial ownership continue to serve us well as we navigate a market that is slowly returning to normal activity levels. During the period, our investment activity increased 66% and realizations rose by 53%, both from low levels in 2023. In addition, we announced several significant exits in H2, which will contribute positively on our financials in 2025. Finally, we laid the foundations for future growth with new initiatives, including entering the royalties market, announcing several innovative solutions to further close the allocation gap in private wealth, as well as expanding on our growth equity strategy."
USD 22 billion in new client demand, largest fundraising year ever for private wealth
For the full-year 2024, client demand resulted in total new commitments of USD 22 billion (2023: USD 18 billion). Evergreens reported their strongest fundraising year ever, primarily driven by private wealth, a client segment that Partners Group identified early on as an important lever for future growth. Overall, the firm received new assets from across its three principal offering categories:
During the twelve-month period to 31 December 2024, AuM grew by USD 10 billion before foreign exchange effects of USD -4 billion, resulting in AuM growth of USD 5 billion net of these effects. Gross client demand stood at USD 22 billion before tail-down effects from mature private markets investment programs, which amounted to USD -9 billion. Redemptions from evergreen programs totaled USD -5 billion. A final USD 2 billion mainly stemmed from a select number of investment programs that link AuM to NAV development[3].
Breakdown of total AuM as of 31 December 2024 (in USD billion):
USD 22 billion invested
In 2024, Partners Group translated a significant portion of its thematically sourced, near-term investment pipeline into attractive investment in companies and assets that are well positioned in areas of the economy benefiting from structural growth tailwinds. In total, the firm invested USD 22 billion (2023: USD 13 billion) on behalf of its clients, representing an increase of 66% year-on-year.
North America continues to offer a large opportunity set for investments and remains the most relevant investment region for Partners Group. The firm has invested over USD 100 billion across asset classes to-date, making it one of the largest non-US headquartered private markets managers in the region. As of 31 December 2024, Partners Group's total investment exposure to the region stands at approximately 45% of AuM[5], with the region also accounting for 45% of total new investments in 2024.
For example, in September, Partners Group completed a USD 1.9 billion equity investment in portfolio company EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a leading developer, owner, and operator of scalable hyperscale data centers in the US, which included significant syndication from the firm's existing client base. The investment will fund the continued development and expansion of EdgeCore's data center platform, to capitalize on the accelerating demand for data processing and compute storage as the adoption of generative AI, cloud computing, and 5G technologies widens.
Outside of North America, Partners Group acquired Benelux-based Eteck, a market-leading provider of sustainable decentralized heating and cooling solutions, in September. Eteck benefits from resilient and predictable infrastructure characteristics, including long-term contracts of up to 30 years, high barriers to entry, and a supportive regulatory framework. Partners Group plans to transform Eteck into a decentralized energy solutions platform by further digitizing the business and expanding its footprint internationally.
Within Royalties, its recently added fifth asset class, the firm has signed six seed investments with a combined equity value of over USD 200 million[6]. Recent activity includes an investment into a highly diversified portfolio of Film and TV music rights and an investment into a royalty on an approved and established pharma product for cancer treatment. These investments are expected to be followed by a significant pipeline in the coming years as the program begins to ramp up.
Overall, Partners Group invested 59% of its total global volume into direct assets, deployed thematically across asset classes, on behalf of its clients. The firm invested the remaining 41% of the total investment volume into portfolio assets. These included secondary investments into diversified private markets portfolios, select primary commitments to other complementary private markets strategies, and investments into the broadly syndicated loan market.
USD 18 billion realized
Portfolio realizations amounted to USD 18 billion (2023: USD 12 billion), up 53% year-on-year. The transaction environment further improved in H2, allowing the firm to announce several high-profile exits which will positively contribute to realizations in 2025 and beyond. The success of these transactions highlights how firms such as Partners Group, with its approach driven by hands-on transformational value creation initiatives, can continue to generate significant value for their clients in more difficult environments.
Noteworthy exits in 2024 included:
Outlook 2025
For the full year 2025, Partners Group expects total new client assets of between USD 26 to 31 billion. This includes a guidance of USD 22 to 27 billion (2024: USD 20 to 25 billion) in expected gross client demand from existing Partners Group business activities and USD 4 billion of platform growth from the acquisition of Empira Group. The firm bases its fundraising guidance on the large and visible pipeline of fundraising opportunities across the private wealth and insurance space in 2025, as well as other strategic collaboration initiatives planned for the second half of the year. Full-year estimates for tail-down effects from more mature closed-ended investment programs are USD -9 to -10 billion.
Roberto Cagnati, Partner and Head of Portfolio Solutions, adds: "In 2025, we look to build on the foundations we have laid for our private wealth business in the last 20 years, including several new offerings launched in 2024. This year we partnered with BlackRock to develop a first-of-its-kind model portfolio, expected to be launched in H1 2025, offering individual investors in the US access to private markets through a single, professionally managed portfolio. We also launched a suite of new evergreen funds such as a next-generation infrastructure strategy, a first of its kind ELTIF regulated evergreen in Europe, and a growth equity evergreen in the US. These initiatives, among others, have laid the groundwork for continued record momentum in this important growth area for the firm."
Conference call today
Partners Group's senior management will hold a conference call today at 6:15pm CET. To register for the call, please click here or use the contact details at the end of this press release. The presentation for this call can be found under the following link: www.partnersgroup.com/financialreports.
Upcoming key dates
[1] AuM is an Alternative Performance Metric (APM). A description of the APMs can be found in Partners Group's 2024 Interim Report on pages 22-23, available for download at http://www.partnersgroup.com/en/shareholders/reports-presentations/. AUM figures are for Partners Group Holding AG, inclusive of all Partners Group affiliates.
[2]Empira Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager (www.empira-invest.com). Transaction closed in January 2025. No debt financing was applied and no new shares were issued.
[3] Partners Group reports fee-paying AuM. Most of the firm's evergreen programs base fees on NAV. The portfolio performance during the period impacts the NAV of these products and this translates to a corresponding change in firm-level AuM. As always, calculations for semi-annual AuM numbers for evergreen programs are based on 31 May NAV valuations. Full-year AuM numbers are based on 30 November NAV valuations.
[4] CAGR: compound annual growth rate for net assets for the period 31 December 2019 until 31 December 2024.
[5]In % of North American NAV, as proxy for investments exposure.
[6]Includes syndication and signed but not closed transactions.
[7] Bloomberg (2025), ranked by offer size at effective date, excluding withdrawn listings.
About Partners Group
Shareholder relations contact
Media relations contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Partners Group
|Zugerstrasse 57
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 784 60 00
|Fax:
|+ 41 41 784 60 01
|E-mail:
|partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
|ISIN:
|CH0024608827
|Valor:
|2460882
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2067667
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2067667 14-Jan-2025 CET/CEST