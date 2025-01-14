PMD Device Solutions' Bankruptcy Application Granted

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / PMD Device Solutions (FRA:8T0)(STO:PMDS) PMD Device Solutions (publ) ("PMDS" or the "Company") announced on December 22nd 2024 that its Board of Directors had resolved to submit an application to the district court to declare the company bankrupt.

The bankruptcy application has now been granted.

Dan Bengtsson, from Advokatfirman Carler AB, has been appointed as the bankruptcy trustee and can be contacted via email on info@carler.se.

Further updates will be provided as the process progresses.

Information about PMDS

PMD Device Solutions AB develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring in both the hospital acute monitoring sector and the remote monitoring homecare sector. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to support the detection of patient deterioration early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the Company's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. RespiraSense is a novel technology that is commercialised in Europe, the UK, and FDA cleared in the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (STO:PMDS).

