ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 17:50 Uhr
59 Leser
How Cascale's Membership Requirements Can Mobilize Change

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Cascale

In this latest blog Cascale's Executive Vice President, Andrew Martin shares insights on the organization's membership requirements, which were designed to unite our global members across brands, retailers, manufacturers, and affiliates - to address the industry's most pressing challenges. Martin highlights how these guidelines are driving real impact across the global consumer goods industry; from reducing GHG emissions to improving labor practices, our members are uniting around shared goals and making measurable progress.

Read the full blog, titled: How Cascale's Membership Requirements Can Mobilize Change

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
