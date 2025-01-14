Cambridge, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Mediamerge Limited is an innovator in educational content creation, is excited to announce plans to enhance its flagship resource, VideoLearning.co.uk, and is seeking academic and commercial partners to collaborate on this transformative project.

Founded by Andrej Dethlefsen, a former teacher of A-Level Media Studies in Cambridge, Mediamerge specialises in producing professional educational resources, including the widely acclaimed online platform VideoLearning.co.uk. This platform features expertly filmed lesson observations and other materials used by thousands of schools across the UK, teacher training universities, and organisations like Ofsted.

Videolearning.co.uk features the largest collection of professionally filmed lesson in the UK

Currently, VideoLearning resources are integral to a Department of Education (Northern Ireland) initiative involving over 9,000 schools, demonstrating the platform's significant impact on education.

The project also includes a successful YouTube channel, featuring extracts from their resources, which has garnered over 2.5 million views, showcasing the demand for high-quality educational content. During the COVID-19 pandemic, teacher training organisations, including universities offering teaching qualifications like PGCEs, became primary customers. Since then, approximately one-third of UK universities have subscribed to the platform, gaining access to over 100 professionally filmed lessons.

Mediamerge has established a Facebook group for UK teachers, boasting a curated membership of 6.5k active educators, fostering a community dedicated to sharing best practices and innovative teaching strategies.

The aim of this project is to extend and enrich the VideoLearning resource by filming new materials, enhance the quality and accessibility of teaching resources, and collaborate with academic and educational institutions to secure funding and drive innovation in teaching and learning.

Mediamerge is actively seeking organisations to partner in education-focused projects and funding applications, schools, colleges, and universities to contribute lessons and receive free professional filming, and commercial partners interested in collaborating on the development and expansion of innovative educational tools and resources.

"Our mission is to improve teaching and learning by fostering collaboration and innovation," says Andrej Dethlefsen, Founder and Director of Mediamerge. "By working together, we can create resources that inspire educators and empower students to succeed."

Partnering with Mediamerge offers unique opportunities to drive positive change in education, showcase leadership in education innovation, access a growing network of educators, and leverage high-quality content.

Participating schools will enjoy unique advantages, including professional filming services, peer learning opportunities, skill development, and exclusive discounts.

Mediamerge prioritises subjects like Science, English, Maths, History, and Geography but welcomes suggestions to meet unique school needs. Past collaborations have included filming performance management reviews and supporting Early Career Teachers (ECTs) in their professional development.

Teacher feedback and a report is included with each lesson

About Mediamerge Limited

Based in Cambridge, Mediamerge Ltd. is a pioneering company specialising in educational resource creation, publishing, and marketing. With a commitment to enhancing teaching and learning, Mediamerge delivers innovative solutions that empower educators and transform classrooms worldwide.

