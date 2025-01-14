ABEO and FIBA extend partnership until 2028 - SCHELDE SPORTS brand will supply the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 and the Los Angeles 2028 Basketball Olympic Tournaments

ABEO, a leading global supplier of sports and leisure equipment, today announces that the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has once again appointed SCHELDE SPORTS as the FIBA Global Supplier for backstop units until 2028. SCHELDE SPORTS, a specialist team sports brand, continues to play a strategic role in the world of international basketball.

Since 2014, SCHELDE SPORTS has built a strong and enduring partnership with FIBA, becoming their trusted provider of backstop units for some of basketball's most prestigious global events. It has been our honor to equip the FIBA Basketball World Cups (2014, 2019, 2023), EuroBaskets (2015, 2022) and the Olympic Games in Rio, Tokyo and Paris with our premium backstops.

Since 2013, SCHELDE SPORTS has also served as the official global backstop supplier for FIBA's 3x3 competitions and events, consolidating its expertise and influence in this fast-growing discipline.

This extension reinforces a trust-based collaboration and covers the supply, installation and associated services for basketball premium backstop units for all top-level international competitions. Among the upcoming major competitions covered by this partnership are the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 in Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Poland; the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 in Germany; the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 in Qatar and the Olympic Basketball Tournament during the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

FIBA is dedicated to providing players with state-of-the-art equipment while offering Global Partners exceptional opportunities to showcase their brands. SCHELDE SPORTS consistently delivered both at the highest standard with for example their first-ever integration of LED screens into the backstop unit paddings at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

As a FIBA Official Technical Supplier, SCHELDE SPORTS is also an approved partner of the FIBA Equipment & Venue Centre, which guarantees the highest level of quality, testing and innovation related to basketball equipment and technology.

ABEO Group CEO Olivier Estèves commented: "SCHELDE SPORTS and FIBA work together to promote the game of basketball worldwide. Our relationship with FIBA shows our dedication to the game and our drive for constant innovation. We are proud to watch our backstops shine at prestigious events, like last year's Olympic basketball tournaments in our home country. Future plans include supporting basketball growth with cutting-edge products that will improve athlete and fan experiences and we look forward strengthening our support and services to FIBA over the following four years, with the FIBA World Cup 2027 in Qatar and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games serving as significant milestones among others."

Frank Leenders, FIBA Media and Marketing Services Director General stated: "We are delighted with the way our relationship with SCHELDE SPORTS has gone from strength to strength. They are a hugely valued member of the FIBA community of partners who are playing a leading role in helping us deliver unprecedented successes at our events. FIBA's dedication to providing premium equipment which players can rely on, is helped enormously by working with high-performing suppliers such as SCHELDE SPORTS. We are looking forward to working together to continue delivering best in class products and supporting FIBA's pinnacle competitions worldwide."

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted revenue of € 248.4 million for the year ended 31 March 2024, 73% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,446 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects for professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.



ABOUT FIBA

FIBA (fiba.basketball) - the world governing body for basketball, is an independent association formed by 212 National Basketball Federations throughout the world. It is recognized as the sole competent authority in basketball by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

For further information about FIBA, visit fiba.basketball or about.fiba.basketball or follow FIBA on Facebook, X, Instagram, Linkedin and YouTube.

