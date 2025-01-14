Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 18:02 Uhr
Climate First Bank Supports Communities Impacted by Los Angeles Fires

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, is taking immediate action to support customers affected by the recent fires in Los Angeles, California. From January 8, 2025, to February 28, 2025, the bank will waive overdraft fees on consumer deposit accounts to provide financial relief to those impacted by the disaster.

Details on financial relief for Climate First Bank customers include:

  • The bank will refund any overdraft or non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees incurred on consumer accounts from January 8 to February 28, 2025.

  • The bank will refund any late fees on consumer loans incurred from January 8 to February 28, 2025.

"Climate First Bank, as a community-focused institution, is dedicated to offering prompt financial assistance to those impacted by the fires in Los Angeles," stated Lex Ford, CEO and President of Climate First Bank. "We are deeply saddened by the hardships our communities are enduring due to this devastation, and we stand ready to support their recovery with empathy. We encourage anyone in need of help during this challenging period to contact us."

About Climate First Bank:

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values-based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member, and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals; read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com.

Contact Information

John Collins
Collins Strategy Group
john@collinssg.com
(917) 496-4587

Rachel Kent
Marketing Director
rachel.kent@climatefirstbank.com
5186693550

SOURCE: Climate First Bank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
