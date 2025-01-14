Behavioral Innovations Celebrates 25 Years of Transforming Lives Through Compassionate ABA Therapy

Honoring a Quarter Century of Dedicated Support for Children with Autism and Their Families

For 25 years, Behavioral Innovations has been a beacon of hope for children with autism and their families, helping tens of thousands of individuals unlock their potential through compassionate, science-driven care. From its humble beginnings as a single center in 2000, Behavioral Innovations has grown into a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy with over 80 centers across Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

This milestone celebration highlights a quarter-century of delivering life-changing care and advocating for children with autism to achieve their fullest potential. Behavioral Innovations' evidence-based, personalized approach has transformed countless lives and empowered families, setting new standards for the ABA therapy field.

A Legacy of Impact:

Expansive Growth: From a single center to over 80 locations, Behavioral Innovations has brought critical services closer to families in need.

Transformative Care: Thousands of children have benefited from therapy programs that foster communication, social skills, and independence.

Community Leadership: Recognized as a pioneer in ABA therapy, the organization continues to shape the future of autism care through compassion and innovation.

"When we started Behavioral Innovations 25 years ago, it was because we saw an urgent need," said Carla Edwards, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Behavioral Innovations." There were so many children who couldn't access the services they needed to thrive. Opening our first center was essential, and we're incredibly proud that what began as a small idea has grown into something that has touched thousands of lives. This anniversary reminds us of where we started and inspires us to continue ensuring every child has the opportunity for a brighter future."

Quotes from the Clients and Staff at Behavioral Innovations:

"Since my son started, I have noticed such a difference! He is communicating with us better and is listening so much more." said a parent at the Owasso, OK, center. "He loves coming here and is always so happy walking in. I know he is in good hands with everyone here. I would recommend this place."

"I have been with the company for almost four years. One thing that has stuck out to me is how much they listen to their employees and do whatever they can to make changes accordingly.," shared a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). "They want us to grow, and they have proven time and time again they are on our side."

Over the years, Behavioral Innovations has expanded its services beyond ABA therapy to meet the growing needs of the families it serves. In Texas and Colorado, the organization now offers comprehensive diagnostic services, ensuring early identification and access to care for children with autism. Additionally, Behavioral Innovations has introduced specialized social skills training programs, equipping children with the tools to build meaningful connections and thrive in social environments.

"When I reflect on the past 25 years of Behavioral Innovations, what stands out the most is the incredible dedication of our employees and the unwavering sacrifices of the parents we serve," said Dino Eliopoulos, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Behavioral Innovations." Our team's passion and commitment to helping children reach their potential have been the foundation of our success, and the trust and resilience of the families we work with inspire us every day. This milestone celebrates their contributions, and we are deeply grateful to be a part of their journeys."

Behavioral Innovations is dedicated to expanding access to autism therapy for children while leveraging 25 years of data to innovate and enhance care continually.

Visit www.StartABA.com to explore inspiring stories, learn about the organization's history, and see how it continues to advance autism care.

For media inquiries, interview opportunities, or additional details, please contact:

Ashly Joys

Senior Director of Marketing

Behavioral Innovations

Email: ajoys@bi-aba.com

Website: www.StartABA.com

SOURCE: Behavioral Innovations

View the original press release on accesswire.com