Thomas Schellhorn joins firm as Vice President, Asset Management in Germany; Justin Harvey, Managing Director, Head of UK and Europe, to relocate to London

Cabot Properties, a leading investor, developer and operator of logistics properties throughout the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific, today announced that it has expanded its European leadership team as it continues to grow its presence across the region. The firm has hired Thomas Schellhorn as Vice President to oversee asset management for Cabot's operations in Germany and the Netherlands. In this role, he will be responsible for leasing and capital improvement programs and will report to Jed Raymond, Senior Director and Head of Asset Management for UK and Europe. Justin Harvey, Managing Director and Head of UK and Europe, will relocate to Cabot's London office to continue leading the firm's overall strategy and operations across Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250114998320/en/

Thomas Schellhorn, Vice President, Asset Management, Germany and The Netherlands (Photo: Business Wire)

"Justin has been an integral member of our team over the last 17 years, contributing to significant growth at Cabot at a key societal inflection point the growth of the ecommerce sector which spurred robust demand for high-quality, well-located industrial assets on a global basis," said Franz Colloredo-Mansfeld, Chairman and CEO of Cabot Properties. "As we recognized the opportunity to expand our investment activity outside the U.S. over a decade ago, he took on the challenging mandate to lead our investment activity and has generated impressive results to date. We've since grown our presence in Europe with teams located in the U.K., the Netherlands, and Germany. With Justin in London, the team in Europe is even better positioned to expand our investment activity."

Cabot has acquired more than 970,000 square meters of logistics properties in Europe and the U.K. since 2011, adding nearly 300,000 square meters to its portfolio in the last two years alone. The company has been active in the German market since 2019 and opened a Munich office in 2024 to support its continued local portfolio growth.

"We see strong opportunity and positive demand tailwinds in the European logistics market, making this a critical moment to expand our team and focus across the region," said Harvey. "Germany has one of the largest and most important logistics markets in Europe, and Thomas' depth of knowledge, experience and relationships will give us an excellent advantage for growth in that market. This will help enable our European team to effectively execute a targeted management strategy that we believe will provide long-term value for our investors."

Schellhorn joins Cabot following four years at Catella Real Estate AG, where he served as a Senior Asset Manager overseeing logistics properties and advising on acquisition and sustainability assessments. His experience in the German logistics real estate space has also spanned several leadership roles at reputable logistics and facility management firms including RLI Investors GmbH, Prologis Germany, DIW Instandhaltung Ltd., and the HOCHTIEF Group. Schellhorn studied facility management at the University of Applied Sciences Kufstein in Austria, graduating as a Qualified Engineer. He is also a Chartered Facility Management Surveyor with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

Harvey has been with Cabot since 2008, having served in various leadership positions throughout the firm's investment and finance teams prior to taking on his current role in overseeing the firm's investment activity in Europe. Prior to joining Cabot, Harvey worked at FLAG Capital Management. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Colby College and a Master of Business Administration from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business.

About Cabot Properties

Cabot Properties is an international private equity real estate firm focused on the logistics sector. Founded in 1986, Cabot was one of the first real estate firms to provide institutional investors with access to the industrial property sector and has invested over $15 billion in logistics real estate, served over 4,200 tenants, and operated over 1,600 buildings totaling more than 230 million square feet. Cabot is headquartered in Boston with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Tokyo, and Munich. For more information, visit www.cabotprop.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250114998320/en/

Contacts:

Media:

ICR on behalf of Cabot Properties

CabotPR@icrinc.com