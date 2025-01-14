Claudia Márquez Named Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor America

Márquez to lead Hyundai's U.S. commercial operations

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced that Claudia Márquez has been appointed chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor America. In her new role, Márquez will lead Hyundai's U.S. business operations and direct the company's customer-focused growth strategies. Márquez will report to the CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America, Randy Parker.

"Claudia's extensive experience and proven track record of driving growth and building brands make her a perfect addition to lead the Hyundai team," said Parker. "Her vision and commitment to excellence align perfectly with Hyundai's mission to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers and dealers. We look forward to her contributions as we build on our momentum."

In her role, Marquez will oversee all sales, distribution, product line management and aftersales activities, as well as shared responsibility for dealer network development for Hyundai vehicles in the U.S., driving profitable sales and market share growth. She will be responsible for executing comprehensive sales and after-sales strategies and programs designed to optimize dealer performance, strengthen dealer relationships, enhance customer experience, and ensure effective market representation.

Márquez was previously the chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America where she led the brand in the United States and Canada for the past three years. During that time, Genesis set new annual sales records, grew market share significantly and established itself as one of the fastest-growing brands in the luxury market. Under Márquez's leadership, Genesis developed a unique customer focus inspired by the brand's distinctly Korean cultural heritage. Márquez also grew the brand's standalone U.S. retail network, which now includes more than 60 facilities with many more in various phases of development.

Before her appointment as Genesis COO, Márquez was CEO of Hyundai Motor Mexico, where she increased sales, strengthened dealer relations, and grew brand awareness. Prior to joining Hyundai, Márquez served in several prominent industry roles including as vice president of sales and vehicle operations for Nissan, as senior director of sales operations for Infiniti, as director of marketing for Nissan in Latin America and the Caribbean, as director of sales and marketing for BMW Group Mexico, and as brand director for MINI in Mexico.

