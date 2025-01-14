E.C.D. Automotive Design: ECD Auto Design Enhances Client-Centric Approach in 2025: Elevating Luxury Experiences





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, the unrivaled leader in bespoke luxury vehicle restorations, is kicking off 2025 by implementing several initiatives that are focused on elevating the client experience. ECD's success story revolves around being hyper-focused on the client journey and continuously evolving to exceed expectations. As part of this commitment, ECD is thrilled to enter 2025 with exciting new retail locations, innovative new product offerings, and local demonstrations on the road, ensuring clients can experience ECD's unparalleled craftsmanship and innovation firsthand.

New Retail Locations: Bringing Bespoke Luxury Closer to You

ECD Auto Design is enhancing its presence with new, luxurious retail locations designed to offer an immersive, hands-on experience for enthusiasts and clients alike:

One Drivers Club, West Palm Beach : Nestled near "Billionaire's Row," our flagship retail design center invites visitors to see, touch, and test drive our meticulously crafted vehicles in a 4,800-square-foot shared clubhouse and showroom.

: Nestled near "Billionaire's Row," our flagship retail design center invites visitors to see, touch, and test drive our meticulously crafted vehicles in a 4,800-square-foot shared clubhouse and showroom. Ten Easy Street, Nantucket: Located in the heart of the Nantucket Boat Basin, this exclusive lifestyle boutique showcases our one-of-one custom builds. From Daffodil Weekend to Holiday Stroll, visitors can immerse themselves in the luxury and craftsmanship that define ECD's ethos.

Innovative Product Launches: Pioneering the Future of Customization

In response to growing demand, ECD Auto Design proudly introduces several groundbreaking new vehicle offerings including:

The Boutique Studio : Catering to clients with visionary ideas, the Boutique Studio creates unique, out-of-scope builds like classic Ferraris, Porsches, and hyper-customized variations of existing models. Our philosophy, "If you can dream it, we can build it," drives this initiative, with plans to produce 18 bespoke masterpieces in 2025.

: Catering to clients with visionary ideas, the Boutique Studio creates unique, out-of-scope builds like classic Ferraris, Porsches, and hyper-customized variations of existing models. Our philosophy, "If you can dream it, we can build it," drives this initiative, with plans to produce 18 bespoke masterpieces in 2025. ECD Ford Mustangs : Blending classic design with modern performance, our reimagined Mustangs feature powerful Roush V8 engines and luxurious, hand-stitched interiors, embodying the perfect union of timeless style and cutting-edge technology.

: Blending classic design with modern performance, our reimagined Mustangs feature powerful Roush V8 engines and luxurious, hand-stitched interiors, embodying the perfect union of timeless style and cutting-edge technology. Built for Sale Land Rovers: Continuing our tradition of reimagining classic vehicles, we're excited to announce that our Land Rovers for retail sale have begun shipping and will be available at our retail locations by Q2 2025. These iconic vehicles are crafted with the same dedication to quality and customization that defines all of ECD's products.



Roaring into Local Markets: Taking Design and Test Vehicles to the Client

Continuing its client-centric approach, ECD Auto Design is committed to bringing its bespoke luxury vehicles directly to its clients. Building on an initiative started in 2024, ECD will continue to travel to client locations with its mobile design studio and test vehicles. This initiative allows potential clients to design and test drive ECD's product offerings in the comfort and convenience of their preferred settings, enhancing the personalized service experience that ECD is renowned for.

This initiative, continuing in Scottsdale, AZ January 24-26 will continue throughout the year. For a growing list of event locations, dates and details, check out ECD events page HERE.

Elevated Client Experience: Enhancing Accessibility and Personalization

ECD Auto Design remains committed to providing a superior client journey with new initiatives that emphasize luxury, design, and seamless interaction.

"2025 is set to be a transformative year for ECD Auto Design," says Kevin Kastner, Chief Revenue Officer of ECD Auto Design. "As we expand our offerings and explore new markets, we're committed to delivering unmatched craftsmanship and personalized experiences. Our partnerships with Ten Easy Street and One Drivers Club, along with our new Boutique Studio and American muscle car line, underscore our dedication to innovation and client satisfaction. Additionally, we are thrilled to announce that new vehicles designed for retail sale, including our Land Rover SUVs, will begin landing at our retail locations by early Q2, bringing even more convenience and accessibility to our clients."

