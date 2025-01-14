Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
Flexible Solutions International, Inc: FSI Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Revenue

Finanznachrichten News

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. FSI is also increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces fourth quarter (Q4) and full year, 2024 revenue.

Sales were slightly lower in Q4, 2024 compared to Q4, 2023. Flexible Solutions' top line revenue decreased from $9.43million (Q4, 2023) to $9.15million (Q4, 2024), down approximately 3% year over year. Full year revenue decreased from $38.3 million in 2022 to $38.2million in 2023, a full year decrease of 0%.

Mr. Dan O'Brien, CEO, comments, "Q4 saw some weakness in the international agriculture market that we expect will improve in 2025."

Complete financial results will be available after market close on March 31, 2025 concurrent with the Company's SEC full year filings. A conference call will be scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific Time, 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time, the following business day, Monday, April 1, 2025. See the FSI March 31, 2025 financials news release for the dial in numbers.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Victoria, British Columbia, is an environmental technology company. The Company's NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world. FSI is the developer and manufacturer of WaterSavr, the world's first commercially viable water evaporation retardant. WaterSavr reduces evaporation by up to 30% on reservoirs, lakes, aqueducts, irrigation canals, ponds and slow moving rivers. Heatsavr, a "liquid blanket" evaporation retardant for the commercial swimming pool and spa markets, reduces energy costs by 15% to 40% and can result in reduced indoor pool humidity.

Safe Harbor Provision

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International
6001 54th Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4
Company Contacts

Jason Bloom
Toll Free: 800.661.3560
Fax: 403.223.2905
Email: info@flexiblesolutions.com

To find out more information about Flexible Solutions and our products please visit www.flexiblesolutions.com

If you have received this news release by mistake or if you would like to be removed from our update list please reply to: info@flexiblesolutions.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
