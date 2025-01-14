Coffman Engineers, Inc.: MBF Audiovisual & Acoustical Consulting Joins Coffman Engineers

Enhances Coffman's Services With the Addition of Audiovisual Capabilities

Multidiscipline consulting engineering firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced that MBF Audiovisual & Acoustical Consulting, LLC (MBF), a Seattle-based firm specializing in audio, video, control, and acoustical solutions has joined Coffman through an asset purchase agreement on December 31, 2024. MBF principal John R. Hardwick joins Coffman as Principal Advisor.

Audiovisual is a new service to Coffman, complementing existing acoustic and electrical engineering services. Coffman and MBF have worked together on projects for several years. This integration creates a powerhouse team of audiovisual and acoustical consultants, enhancing the ability to deliver comprehensive multidiscipline solutions to clients.

"I have worked closely with Coffman's Seattle acoustics team, including BRC Acoustics, before they joined Coffman. I look forward to expanding our audiovisual services to new clients and markets across Coffman's offices," said John Hardwick.

MBF clients will continue to work directly with John Hardwick and benefit from Coffman's expanded capacity and capabilities, including access to 14 acoustical consultants and multidiscipline engineering services.

"John's character, experience, and dedication to client service make him a great addition to the Coffman team. We are excited to continue supporting MBF clients and offer comprehensive audiovisual services to Coffman's clients," said Fred Barker, SE, Managing Principal, Seattle.

John Hardwick has over 30 years of experience in the audio industry, starting in the U.S. Navy as a communications electrician and then in various private businesses before establishing MBF in 2003. His work includes performing arts spaces, theaters, houses of worship, education, state and federal government, indoor and outdoor sports venues, and municipal civic campuses.

