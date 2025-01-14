Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2025 18:46 Uhr
Blue Diamond Resorts: Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana and Royalton Punta Cana Reopen Following Significant Investment in Transformations

Finanznachrichten News

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts proudly unveils the $32 million dollar transformation of Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, and its neighboring Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino - Adults Only. This ambitious project, which began in April 2024, redefines the guest experience, blending comfort, sophistication, and modern elegance across both properties.

Long favored by travelers seeking a premier all-inclusive escape in the destination, Royalton Punta Cananow offers redesigned rooms and suites with enhanced comfort, style, and modern amenities for a rejuvenating stay. Guests can also enjoy beautifully upgraded common areas, including the lobby, Diamond Club lounge, and Convention Center.

Equally impressive, Hideaway at Royalton Punta Canawhich reopened on November 19, 2024, with newly enhanced rooms and serene public spaces, crafted to provide an elevated and tranquil escape for adults seeking luxury in paradise. This adults-only property reflects the hotel management company's dedication to meeting the needs of discerning travelers, combining privacy and luxury with a Caribbean ambiance.

Guests will also find a renewed culinary experience across the properties, with notable renovations across the food and beverage outlets. Among the highlights are the international buffet and à la carte options, including the Royalton signature Hunter Steakhouse, an Asian-inspired venue, and an Italian restaurant, each enhancing the all-inclusive dining journey with a fresh ambiance and global flavors for all visitors. Vacationers can also unwind at a variety of refreshed bars, offering handcrafted cocktails and premium spirits to complement the resorts' elevated all-inclusive experience.

With these comprehensive renovations now complete, there has never been a better time to book a stay at Royalton Punta Cana or Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana. Guests can take advantage of exclusive offers to experience these refreshed luxury resorts at exceptional rates.

For bookings or additional information about Royalton Luxury Resorts and Hideaway at Royalton Resorts, please visit www.royaltonresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resortsencompasses over 80 properties, exceeding 20,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity, DreamBed, and the Sports Event Guarantee. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royaltonoffers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHICResorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royaltonis Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negriloffers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spaoffers a vacation designed whether you're planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resortsprovides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resortsinvites guests to Vacation Like A Star with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea9ffcc5-681a-461f-86ac-eb543dfc38bc


