Leading Remote Video Monitoring Company, Blue Eye, Launches Modern Alternative to the Burglar Alarm

Blue Eye is poised to disrupt the $36b Security Alarm Services industry with its brand new solution.

Blue Eye has announced the launch of InSite, a new interior remote video monitoring solution designed to address the weaknesses of traditional burglar alarm systems. Building on Blue Eye's expertise in exterior monitoring, InSite extends the company's ability to provide comprehensive, connected coverage for businesses, seamlessly protecting both the inside and outside of their buildings. By leveraging real-time video and audio verification, InSite reduces false alarms, ensures faster police response, and offers business owners a more reliable and proactive security solution.

Traditional burglar alarms rely on motion-triggered sensors that fail to provide situational awareness, leaving critical gaps in response capabilities. Research from Arizona State University highlights the inefficiency of these systems, revealing that up to 98% of triggered alarms are false.1 This not only costs businesses thousands of dollars in potential fines but also places a significant burden on law enforcement. In Chicago alone, responding to false alarms consumes the time of 195 full-time police officers, demonstrating the strain these outdated systems impose on critical public resources.2

"Legacy systems often leave businesses vulnerable and unnecessarily burden police departments," said Steve Jackson, President of Blue Eye. "Blue Eye InSite solves this problem by eliminating false alarms and ensuring every alert is actionable. It's a smarter, more effective way to protect your business."

The urgency of a better solution becomes clear when considering how crime unfolds in real-time. According to the FBI, most burglaries last only 8 to 10 minutes, yet police response times for serious offenses in major cities like New York often exceed 15 minutes.3 This gap allows criminals to escape undetected, rendering traditional alarms ineffective. Blue Eye InSite addresses this disconnect by delivering immediate, actionable information to law enforcement through video and audio verification. Additionally, speakers installed on-site allow Blue Eye virtual guards to warn intruders upon entry, notifying them that police are on their way.

"Blue Eye InSite eliminates guesswork," said Davis Lim, Head of Strategy at Blue Eye. "We provide real-time data, drastically reduce false alarms, and free business owners from after-hours disruptions. It's a comprehensive solution that sets a new standard for security."

This innovation is particularly timely as law enforcement policies in major cities continue to evolve. For instance, the City of Seattle recently enacted an ordinance requiring video or audio verification for police to respond to an alarm, making motion-based legacy systems obsolete.4 Blue Eye InSite fully complies with these updated requirements, ensuring that businesses remain protected without interruptions or delays.

With the introduction of InSite, Blue Eye reinforces its commitment to providing businesses with end-to-end security solutions. By combining its proven exterior monitoring services with this new interior-focused technology, Blue Eye now offers customers seamless protection for their entire property, inside and out.

To learn more about Blue Eye InSite, visit www.insite.goblueeye.com. For more information about Blue Eye's full range of services, visit www.goblueeye.com.

