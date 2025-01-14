Hollywood, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - As the 16th annual Taste Awards honorees and nominations were announced, UnchainedTV was thrilled to receive a slew of nominations across a broad array of categories.

Kale Krew, an UnchainedTV Original Series, starring restaurateur Nemanja Golubovic and co-host Tamika Price, was nominated for 5 Taste Awards: Best Reality Series, Best Food Program - Online or Streaming, Best Green or Organic Program, Series or Film, Best City or Regional Program, and Best Set Design.





Hosts of Kale Krew Series in Chicago

Kale Krew Season One takes viewers on an adventurous tour of Chicago's vibrant plant-based scene featuring popular restaurants like Can't Believe It's Not Meat and the star's own vegan restaurant, Kale My Name.





Kale Krew showcases plant-based comfort food

An overjoyed Golubovic remarked, "I have always been motivated by my desire to make the world a more peaceful place and you can do that by developing a peaceful palate. That's where great plant-based cooking comes in. We show you Chicago's best."

Directed by Dejan Stamenkovic of Dreams Productions, Season One of Kale Krew is a love letter to Chicago, showing many iconic images of America's third largest city as the hosts jump from one fabulous vegan restaurant to the next.

UnchainedTV Founder and President Jane Velez-Mitchell said, "These nominations inspire all of us at the network to reach even higher. Now, the Kale Krew team is ready to globe trot and seek out the top vegan chefs wherever they are in the world."





Kale Krew Host Nemanja Golubovic and UnchainedTV President Jane Velez-Mitchell

Season Two kicks off in New York City's trendy Bowery district where Golubovic is joined by guest co-host and actress Jamie Logan of The Next Girl. Together, they visit the Bowery's ultra-popular Spicy Moon vegan restaurant and watch the chef work his magic with a spectacular array of veggies and sauces.

The Taste Awards ceremony, the premier broadcast awards show for Food, Fashion, Health, Travel and Lifestyle in television, online, streaming and film, will take place in Beverly Hills on March 10th, 2025.

UnchainedTV is the world's premier streaming TV network to promote the healthful, sustainable and compassionate plant-based lifestyle, featuring 2,000 vegan cooking shows, biographies, news broadcasts and documentaries. Visit: https://watch.unchainedtv.com/browse.

