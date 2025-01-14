Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - RiskThinking.AI, a leader in climate risk intelligence and analytics, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with TMX Datalinx®, TMX Group's information services division l Through the TMX ESG Data Hub, best-in-class Physical Asset and Climate Analytics data will now be available, advancing data-driven decision-making in public and private markets worldwide.

RiskThinking.AI and TMX Datalinx aim to empower organizations to better evaluate climate risks, build robust climate risk models, and conduct a broad spectrum of geospatial analyses. These capabilities will support strategic decision-making across critical areas such as supply chains, nature and biodiversity preservation, and other emerging sustainability challenges. By combining RiskThinking.AI's unparalleled expertise in climate analytics with TMX Datalinx's comprehensive data delivery platform, this collaboration represents a significant step forward in integrating climate intelligence into the heart of financial and operational planning.

"This partnership is about bringing together two powerful ecosystems to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time," said Dr. Ron Dembo, Founder and CEO, RiskThinking.AI. "By integrating our advanced climate analytics into the TMX ESG Data Hub, we're enabling organizations to harness actionable insights that drive sustainability and resilience across industries."

TMX Datalinx's extensive network and reputation for delivering high-quality, actionable data perfectly complement RiskThinking.AI's state-of-the-art climate risk intelligence solutions. The collaboration will provide seamless access to critical datasets, enabling clients to make informed decisions in a rapidly changing climate landscape.

A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future

"As climate change reshapes financial markets, understanding physical risk has become essential for our clients," said Michelle Tran, President, TMX Datalinx. "We understand that the challenges are complex and global, impacting and requiring action from all market participants. RiskThinking.AI is known for their unparalleled rigor and high-quality data, which covers all geographies and meets the needs of participants in both public and private markets. Importantly, this partnership represents a strategic milestone in the evolution of our data business, advancing our efforts to diversify and expand into private markets, starting with the critical area of climate change."

Endorsement from David Dodge, Former Governor of the Bank of Canada

"The partnership between RiskThinking.AI and TMX Datalinx is a timely and critical development," said David Dodge, Former Governor of the Bank of Canada. "By bridging the worlds of climate and financial data, this collaboration equips businesses and policymakers with the tools they need to tackle climate risks head-on. It's an initiative that embodies the innovation and foresight required to ensure a sustainable and resilient economy. I'm optimistic about the positive impact this will have on both public and private markets."

About RiskThinking.AI RiskThinking.AI is a pioneer in climate risk intelligence, providing advanced analytics to help organizations evaluate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. With cutting-edge technology and expertise, RiskThinking.AI delivers insights that empower decision-makers to navigate the complexities of a changing world.

For more information about this partnership and the solutions it offers, please visit:

https://riskthinking.ai/

https://www.tmxinfoservices.com/corporate-reference-data/esg-data

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237157

SOURCE: Riskthinking.AI