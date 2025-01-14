DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 14-Jan-2025 / 17:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 23 August 2024 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 14/01/2025 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 50,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 570.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 568.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 569.9473

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 37,982,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,677,562 'A' ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 34,304,777. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

14 January 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 14 January 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 569.9473 50,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 1160 568.00 09:51:14 00073093140TRLO0 XLON 72 568.00 09:51:14 00073093139TRLO0 XLON 50 568.00 09:51:14 00073093142TRLO0 XLON 36 568.00 09:51:14 00073093141TRLO0 XLON 1156 570.00 11:38:28 00073097668TRLO0 XLON 1300 570.00 11:38:28 00073097670TRLO0 XLON 1200 570.00 11:38:28 00073097669TRLO0 XLON 1299 570.00 11:38:55 00073097683TRLO0 XLON 3719 570.00 11:40:50 00073097731TRLO0 XLON 1281 570.00 11:40:50 00073097730TRLO0 XLON 1340 570.00 11:40:57 00073097738TRLO0 XLON 1340 570.00 11:40:59 00073097739TRLO0 XLON 1375 570.00 11:41:01 00073097741TRLO0 XLON 1282 570.00 11:41:10 00073097747TRLO0 XLON 1286 570.00 11:41:11 00073097748TRLO0 XLON 1389 570.00 11:41:15 00073097750TRLO0 XLON 715 570.00 11:41:16 00073097751TRLO0 XLON 30000 570.00 12:51:26 00073100928TRLO0 XLON

---End---

